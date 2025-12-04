Real Madrid's Marc Guehi stance 'revealed' with Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba facing uncertain futures at Bernabeu

By Matt Law | 04 Dec 2025 09:45 , Last updated: 04 Dec 2025 09:58

Real Madrid reportedly do not view Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi as a priority target for next year despite the recent speculation.

Guehi's contract with Palace is due to expire at the end of the 2025-26 campaign, and the England international will not be signing a new deal at Selhurst Park.

Liverpool came close to signing Guehi over the summer, but his proposed switch to Anfield collapsed at the final moment.

The Premier League champions remain interested in the Englishman, although their struggles this season might mean that Champions League football is not on offer at Anfield next term, which could see them fall behind in the race for his signature.

Barcelona are also being credited with an interest in a player who will be one of the most attractive free agents available next year.

Real Madrid 'cool' Guehi interest

Real Madrid continue to be linked with Guehi, as Los Blancos could bring two new central defenders to the club ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

However, according to The Athletic, Guehi is not currently seen as a priority target for Los Blancos, with the Spanish giants instead believed to be focusing on Dayot Upamecano, who is out of contract at Bayern Munich next summer.

Bayern continue to work on a new deal for Upamecano, but as it stands, the France international will be leaving Allianz Arena on a free transfer in 2026.

Guehi and Upamecano are both set to represent their respective countries at the 2026 World Cup, and it remains to be seen whether either decide their futures before the tournament, which officially begins on June 11.

Rudiger, Alaba could both leave Real Madrid

Both Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba are out of contract next summer, and it is possible that the duo will leave Bernabeu.

Rudiger has just returned from a long-term muscular problem, with the Germany international starting Real Madrid's last two games against Girona and Athletic Bilbao.

However, Alaba is again on the sidelines with a calf issue, and the Austrian's ongoing injury struggles could see him leave on a free transfer at the end of the season.