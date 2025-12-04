La Liga Gameweek 15
Real Madrid
Dec 7, 2025 8.00pm
Celta Vigo

Real Madrid injury, suspension list vs. Celta Vigo: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Eduardo Camavinga, Dean Huijsen updates

By | , Last updated:

Fresh Trent, Camavinga blows: Real Madrid injury, suspension news vs. Celta
© Imago

Real Madrid will be aiming to make it successive wins in La Liga when they continue their domestic campaign at home to Celta Vigo on Sunday night.

Los Blancos, who beat Athletic Bilbao 3-0 on Wednesday evening, are currently second in the La Liga table, one point behind the leaders Barcelona.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of their fixture with Celta, who are 12th in the division on 16 points.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Alexander-Arnold picked up a thigh injury in the early stages of the second period against Athletic, and the England international is facing more time on the sidelines.

Eduardo Camavinga

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: Unknown

Camavinga, like Alexander-Arnold, had to be substituted against Athletic due to injury, and an ankle problem will keep the midfielder out of this match, but the length of his absence is unconfirmed at this point.

Dean Huijsen

 

© Imago

 

© Imago

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: December 7 (vs. Celta Vigo)

Huijsen has recently been sidelined due to a muscular problem, and the centre-back will need to be assessed before it is determined whether he can feature this weekend.

Dani Carvajal

 

© Imago

 

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Carvajal made his return from a muscular injury against Barcelona on October 26, but the experienced defender has since been forced to undergo an operation on a knee problem and will be sidelined until 2026.

David Alaba

 

© Imago

 

© Imago

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: December 7 (vs. Celta Vigo)

Alaba was not in the squad against Elche, Olympiacos, Girona or Athletic due to a muscular issue, and the experienced defender remains a major doubt for this one.

Ferland Mendy

 

© Imago

 

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: Unknown

Mendy is facing more time on the sidelines after being diagnosed with another muscular problem - the Frenchman could be out for the remainder of 2026.

REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST

Real Madrid have no players suspended for the La Liga clash.

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Real Madrid related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe