Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for La Liga clash

By Matt Law | 04 Dec 2025 10:39 , Last updated: 04 Dec 2025 11:05

Real Madrid will be aiming to make it successive wins in Spain's top flight when they continue their 2025-26 campaign against Celta Vigo on Sunday.

Los Blancos are currently second in the La Liga table, one point behind the leaders Barcelona, while the visitors are 12th in the division on 16 points.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo kick off?

The La Liga contest will kick off at 8pm UK time on Sunday night.

Where is Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo being played?

Celta will make the trip to Real Madrid's Bernabeu stadium on Sunday night.

Real Madrid have won all six of their league games on home soil this term, while Celta have a record of three wins, two draws and one defeat from their six matches on their travels.

The corresponding game between the two sides last season ended in a 3-2 win for Real Madrid, who are unbeaten against Celta in Spain's top flight since May 2014.

How to watch Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo in the UK

TV channels

In the United Kingdom, the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo will be available to watch on Premier Sports 1. You can subscribe through Sky, Virgin Media, or online via Premier Sports.

Online streaming

Online streaming for this match is available through the Premier Sports website and the STV Player.

Highlights

The X account that belongs to Premier Sports will show highlights of the best incidents and the goals.

Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo: What's the story?

Real Madrid ended a three-game winless run in La Liga with an excellent performance and result on Wednesday night, beating Athletic Bilbao 3-0.

The result moved Xabi Alonso's side back to within one point of the leaders Barcelona in Spain's top flight, and Los Blancos will be eyeing their 12th league win of the season here.

Celta, meanwhile, were beaten 1-0 at home by Espanyol last weekend, and the Vigo outfit are currently down in 12th spot in Spain's top flight, boasting 16 points from 14 matches.

Los Blancos have won each of their last 11 matches against Celta in all competitions, while they have not lost at home to the Sky Blues in La Liga since November 2006.