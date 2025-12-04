Real Madrid confirm Trent Alexander-Arnold injury blow: How many matches will the defender miss?

By Matt Law | 04 Dec 2025 12:34 , Last updated: 04 Dec 2025 12:52

Real Madrid have confirmed that Trent Alexander-Arnold suffered a thigh injury during Wednesday's La Liga clash with Athletic Bilbao.

The England international, who made the move to Bernabeu from Liverpool over the summer, recovered from a hamstring injury last month, and he has started Real Madrid's last three La Liga matches against Elche, Girona and Athletic Bilbao.

However, the 27-year-old had to be substituted early in the second half against Athletic, and there was immediate concern when it came to the defender.

Real Madrid have now confirmed a thigh problem for the summer arrival, and he will now not be available for selection until 2026.

"Following tests carried out today on our player Trent Alexander-Arnold by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in the rectus femoris of his left quadriceps. His recovery will be monitored," read a statement from Real Madrid.

© Imago

Real Madrid confirm Alexander-Arnold injury blow

Los Blancos have put not a timeframe on a potential recovery for Alexander-Arnold, but according to journalist Arancha Rodriguez, the defender will be out for around two months.

Alexander-Arnold could therefore miss at least 11 matches for his club.

Los Blancos will face Celta Vigo, Alaves and Sevilla in La Liga before the end of the year, in addition to a Champions League contest at home to Manchester City.

Real Madrid will open 2026 at home to Real Betis in La Liga, before taking on Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals of the Spanish Super Cup ahead of a potential final.

Alexander-Arnold would also be in line to miss league games against Levante, Villarreal and Rayo Vallecano, in addition to Champions League league stage matches with Monaco and Benfica.

Real Madrid will also begin their Copa del Rey journey for the 2025-26 campaign this month, with Alexander-Arnold in line to miss potential last-32, last-16 and quarter-final matches.

© Imago

When could Alexander-Arnold return?

Providing that there are no complications in the defender's recovery process, then he could be back on the field for the La Liga game against Valencia at Mestalla on February 8.

The injury is another major setback in what has been a difficult start to his Real Madrid career, with the right-back yet to convince at Bernabeu.