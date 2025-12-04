Preview: Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps - prediction, team news, lineups

By Byron David | 04 Dec 2025 17:33 , Last updated: 04 Dec 2025 18:45

All roads of the 2025 MLS season lead to Chase Stadium on Saturday, December 6, when Inter Miami lock horns with Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS Cup final.

Whichever way the game goes, history will be made for either of these teams, as they register their first-ever MLS Cup triumph, which means this could be the most thrilling final yet.

Match preview

Florida will be buzzing on Saturday, as their hometown heroes and modern-day gladiators walk out for the final time in 2025 for a chance to secure silverware this season.

After relinquishing the Supporters’ Shield this season, Inter Miami will be desperate to win their first-ever MLS Cup in their maiden appearance in the final.

Head coach Javier Mascherano’s goal since the start of the campaign was to get here, but it is now about getting over the line for the city, the state and two players who are hanging up their boots.

It is difficult to bet against the Herons, who have been in scintillating form in the post-season, winning their previous three playoff matches by a minimum of four goals.

The hosts boast the best attack across the USA, scoring a total of 98 goals across the regular season and the playoffs, the most in a single MLS campaign.

For all their positive results and world-class players, Inter have not overcome the hurdle of beating their visitors during the season, which will be playing at the back of their minds.

However, the Miami crowd should be up for this, creating an atmosphere that the players can revel in, giving the home side a slight edge.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Vancouver Whitecaps have done a sterling job in getting themselves to their first MLS Cup final, seeing off Western Conference winners San Diego 3-1 on the road last week.

Jesper Sorensen’s men have shown this season that they are not afraid to play their game on the enemy’s turf, one of the reasons why they set club records for most points in a regular season (63), wins (18), goals (66), and goal difference (+28).

The Caps already secured their fourth straight Canadian Championship earlier this season and made an appearance at the Concafaf Champions Cup final, where they lost to Cruz Azul.

However, the Canadian outfit had to see off Inter Miami in a two-legged semi-final, winning both home and away for a 5-1 victory on aggregate.

The visitors are already the first Canadian team to make the MLS Cup final since Toronto in 2019, but they are now looking to be winners from their country for the first time since Toronto’s 2017 triumph.

The task is difficult - beating Inter at Chase Stadium - considering what is at stake, especially for the retirees from the opposition’s side, but if there is any team that can do the impossible, it is the Whitecaps.

Inter Miami Major League Soccer form:

W

W

L

W

W

W

Vancouver Whitecaps Major League Soccer form:

W

L

W

W

W

W

Team News

© Imago / Jonathan Moscrop Sportimage

On the injury front, nothing has changed for the hosts, as Ryan Sailor (knee) and David Ruiz (hamstring) will be the only ones unavailable for selection.

Of course, all eyes will be on Lionel Messi, who shattered yet another record with his 13 goal contributions in the playoffs, the most ever by a single player.

Another magical performance is expected from the Argentine captain, but even if the opposition can keep him quiet, Inter’s attacking options are far too great.

Tadeo Allende is another player who has put his name in lights during the post-season, putting up three straight multi-goal performances, including a hat-trick against New York City in the conference final.

Meanwhile, Mateo Silvetti has done such a wonderful job standing in for Luis Suarez during his suspension that Mascherano decided to use the youngster to lead the line for Miami, and he has not disappointed with two goals and three assists in his last three appearances.

Former Barcelona duo Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets will officially retire from professional football after Saturday’s final, and they will be eager to finish on a high and with yet another trophy.

Vancouver have a few more injury concerns with Sam Adekugbe (Achilles), Belal Halbouni (knee), Daniel Rios (calf), Sebastian Schonlau (calf) and Ranko Veselinovic (knee) all expected to miss the trip to Florida.

There is good news for Sorensen in that MLS Defender of the Year, Tristan Blackmon, can return after serving a suspension, which will be crucial for the visitors, as he leads a back line that kept a joint-high number of clean sheets this season (13).

Club captain Ryan Guald has struggled with injuries this season, but he returned in October and has been playing a role off the bench during the playoffs, impacting the game late on.

Gauld has an excellent connection with Brian White, who scored a career-best 16 goals in the regular season and netted six in the club’s Concacaf Champions Cup.

The Caps will also be relying on Thomas Muller, who has nine goals and four assists in 12 club appearances, but it is his movement and reading of space that will be the most dangerous for the visitors on Saturday.

Inter Miami possible starting lineup:

Rios; Weigandt, Falcon, Busquets, Allen, Alba; Silvetti, De Paul, Rodriguez; Messi, Allende

Vancouver Whitecaps possible starting lineup:

Takaoka; Ocampo, Blackmon, Priso-Mbongue, Laborda; Cubas, Berhalter; Sabbi, Muller, Ahmed; White

We say: Inter Miami 2-2 Vancouver Whitecaps (a.e.t, Miami to win on penalties)

This will be a close encounter, considering that the Whitecaps beat Inter twice during the season, both home and away.

Two sides with quality players could see them cancel each other out in regulation time, leaving the fate of the MLS Cup to extra time and possibly a penalty shootout.

The experience within the Miami ranks will help deal with the pressure of the spot kicks, enabling the hosts to lift their first-ever MLS Cup.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.