Real Betis vs. Barcelona: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of La Liga clash

By Matt Law | 04 Dec 2025 10:38 , Last updated: 04 Dec 2025 10:38

Barcelona will be aiming to make it six straight wins in Spain's top flight when they continue their 2025-26 campaign with a clash against Real Betis in Seville on Saturday. Hansi Flick's side will enter the match off the back of an excellent 3-1 victory over Atletico Madrid, and they are currently top of the La Liga table, one point clear of second-placed Real Madrid. Barcelona are unbeaten in the league since the end of October, and they will be determined to end 2025 at the top of the division. Real Betis, meanwhile, have won their last three matches in all competitions, while Manuel Pellegrini's side are unbeaten since the end of October. The Seville outfit will enter this match off the back of a 4-1 victory over Torrent in the Copa del Rey. Here, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and recent meetings between the two teams ahead of their contest this weekend. Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 142

Real Betis wins: 30

Draws: 26

Barcelona wins: 86

Barcelona and Real Betis have locked horns on 142 occasions in all competitions, and Barcelona lead the head-to-head with 86 wins to Real Betis' 30, while there have also been 26 draws throughout history, including both La Liga matches in 2024-25.

Indeed, the two teams played out a 2-2 draw in Seville in December 2024, before sharing the points in a 1-1 draw at Barcelona's temporary home in April 2025.

Unsurprisingly, Barcelona have the most goals in this fixture, finding the back of the net on 334 occasions to Real Betis' 163; Lionel Messi is comfortably the all-time leading goalscorer in this contest, scoring 26 times against Real Betis during his time with Barcelona, while Sandor Kocsis is second in the list with 12.

Barcelona had been on a six-game winning run against Real Betis in all competitions, including 5-0 and 4-2 successes in their two league matches during the 2023-24 campaign, before the 2-2 draw in December 2024.

The Catalan team also thumped Real Betis 4-0 in the league in April 2023, and they are unbeaten against the Green and Whites since a surprise 1-0 reverse at Camp Nou in December 2021, with that run also including a 5-1 success in the last-16 stage of the Copa del Rey in January 2025.

Interestingly, Barcelona's last two defeats to Real Betis have come on home soil, and they are unbeaten away to the Seville outfit since January 2011, when they lost 3-1 in the second leg of their Copa del Rey quarter-final but still managed to win thanks to a 5-0 success in the home leg.

In La Liga, Barcelona lead the head-to-head record 73 wins to Real Betis' 22, while there have also been 23 draws; the Catalan team have also won 10 of the last 13 meetings in Spain's top flight, including a standout 5-0 home victory during the 2023-24 campaign.

Last 20 meetings

Apr 05, 2025: Barcelona 1-1 Betis (La Liga)

Jan 15, 2025: Barcelona 5-1 Betis (Copa del Rey Round of 16)

Dec 07, 2024: Betis 2-2 Barcelona (La Liga)

Jan 21, 2024: Betis 2-4 Barcelona (La Liga)

Sep 16, 2023: Barcelona 5-0 Betis (La Liga)

Apr 29, 2023: Barcelona 4-0 Betis (La Liga)

Feb 01, 2023: Betis 1-2 Barcelona (La Liga)

Jan 12, 2023: Betis 2-2 Barcelona (Supercopa de Espana Semi-Finals)

May 07, 2022: Betis 1-2 Barcelona (La Liga)

Dec 04, 2021: Barcelona 0-1 Betis (La Liga)

Feb 07, 2021: Betis 2-3 Barcelona (La Liga)

Nov 07, 2020: Barcelona 5-2 Betis (La Liga)

Feb 09, 2020: Betis 2-3 Barcelona (La Liga)

Aug 25, 2019: Barcelona 5-2 Betis (La Liga)

Mar 17, 2019: Betis 1-4 Barcelona (La Liga)

Nov 11, 2018: Barcelona 3-4 Betis (La Liga)

Jan 21, 2018: Betis 0-5 Barcelona (La Liga)

Aug 20, 2017: Barcelona 2-0 Betis (La Liga)

Jan 29, 2017: Betis 1-1 Barcelona (La Liga)

Aug 20, 2016: Barcelona 6-2 Betis (La Liga)

