Liverpool transfer news: Mohamed Salah 'replacement' revealed after target 'requested to leave' club ahead of January window

By Lewis Nolan | 07 Dec 2025 22:53 , Last updated: 07 Dec 2025 23:25

Liverpool have identified Real Madrid forward Rodrygo as their ideal Mohamed Salah replacement after he requested to leave the Spanish giants, the latest report has claimed.

Fans will have hoped to focus on the Reds' clash against Inter Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday, but after Salah claimed that his relationship with Arne Slot was broken, the spotlight has shifted.

Few could have predicted that the winger's situation at the club would have turned sour so quickly, especially after he guided the club to the Premier League title last season.

The Egyptian's remarks have led to speculation that he could leave in January to the Saudi Pro League, but his void would likely have to be filled by a signing.

Spanish publication Defensa Central claim that Rodrygo officially requested to leave Real Madrid in January, adding that Los Blancos have placed a price tag of €70million (£61.13m) on his head.

© Imago

Rodrygo in profile: Can the Real Madrid forward replace Salah?

Rodrygo has not enjoyed a particularly productive season in Spain, with the forward failing to score while providing just one assist in 2025-26 so far.

The 24-year-old has only played 490 minutes in all competitions this season, whereas he scored 13 goals and registered nine assists in 3,275 minutes last term.

Rodrygo's best position is arguably on the left, but he has often had to make sacrifices for forwards such as Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior, who both prefer to play on that side of the pitch.

If the Brazilian was to arrive at Liverpool, he may have to make similar positional sacrifices if he is to succeed Salah, and perhaps it would be better if the Reds targeted a more natural player for the right.

Antoine Semenyo: Another Salah alternative for January?

The club have also been linked with the signature of Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo, who has a release clause that can be activated in the winter.

Semenyo has primarily played on the left in his career but does have experience on the right, though it seems unlikely that Liverpool would take the gamble on playing the forward on his weaker side.

Salah has not performed well this season, but Dominik Szoboszlai is the only Reds player to have played at a high level, and it would be unfair to judge the Egyptian harshly for the failings of the team around him.

Reintegrating the winger into a functioning Liverpool side could be the best move for all parties, but Salah and Slot would first have to mend their relationship.