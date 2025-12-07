Man Utd transfer news: Adam Wharton agent reveals "plan" for midfielder amid Liverpool, Man City battle

By Ben Knapton | 07 Dec 2025 12:10 , Last updated: 07 Dec 2025 12:27

The agent of Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton has revealed the "plan" for his client amid interest from some of the Premier League's biggest names.

After seamlessly adapting to top-level football following his arrival from Blackburn Rovers in February 2024, Wharton has unsurprisingly been tipped to make the switch to a Big Six club in the not-too-distant future.

Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool are considered to be the leading contenders for the 21-year-old, who remains under contract at Selhurst Park until the end of the 2028-29 season.

Man Utd are said to be confident of winning the battle for the England international when the summer 2026 transfer window rolls around, although comments from his agent could throw a deal into jeopardy.

Speaking to talkSPORT - as quoted by the Evening Standard - Wharton's representative James Featherstone expressed his view that in order to become an England stalwart, the midfielder must compete for a Champions League club.

Adam Wharton agent speaks out amid Man Utd, Liverpool interest

© Imago

"When he was at Blackburn we sat down and spoke about shooting for the stars and playing for England," Featherstone said. "So how do you get there?

"Personally I think to play for England you have to play Champions League, to play in the Champions League you have got to play for one of the top teams in one of the top leagues. That jump to a Champions League team, I think you can get lost.

"The plan below that was to play for a Premier League team. We have got a plan. He is 21. I have to check myself to remember that every now and then. It doesn’t have to be achieved yesterday, today or this moment.

"He has got his in-game, in-season targets and goals. He has got to do his bit and the rest will look after itself in a very structured, calm way to ultimately add value and maximise his ability."

Wharton's Palace are only two points adrift of the top-four places in the Premier League table before Sunday's clash with London rivals Fulham, where the Englishman should make his 13th top-flight start of the season.

Have Man Utd been dealt transfer blow by Adam Wharton agent comments?

© Imago / Paul Marriott

Wharton's agent's view that the 21-year-old must play in the Champions League to make it big for England spells danger for Man Utd and Liverpool, whose spot in the 2026-27 competition is far from guaranteed.

A title-chasing Man City side would seemingly have the best chance of signing Wharton if Champions League football was that big a factor, but the notion that the UCL is a necessity for national team stardom is incorrect.

Jordan Pickford has not played one Champions League match in his life but has been England's number one for nearly a decade, while Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson has won Thomas Tuchel's trust despite only featuring in the Europa League.

Ultimately, the team that both satisfies Palace's financial demands and presents the best sporting project to Wharton should win the race for the 21-year-old, who would be a natural fit in Ruben Amorim's 3-4-2-1 system.