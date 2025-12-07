Mohamed Salah latest: 'Major doubt' ahead of Inter Milan as Liverpool legend may miss out on Brighton & Hove Albion farewell

By Lewis Nolan | 07 Dec 2025 19:21 , Last updated: 07 Dec 2025 19:54

Mohamed Salah may have played his last game for Liverpool, the latest report has claimed ahead of the team's clash against Inter Milan.

The Merserysiders were held to a 3-3 stalemate by Leeds United on Saturday, but headlines were dominanted by the bombshell interview Salah provided after the game.

Arne Slot and the club's hierarchy were criticised by the Egyptian, who insisted that he has been used as a scapegoat for the team's disastrous Premier League season.

The 33-year-old's comments came ahead of the Reds' Champions League match against Inter Milan on Tuesday, and talkSPORT claim that the forward is likely to be left out of the squad that travels to Italy.

While that news may be of little surprise, the report also claims that Salah may not make the squad for Liverpool's clash against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, his final game before departing for the Africa Cup of Nations, and his final game before the opening of the January transfer window.

Mohamed Salah and Arne Slot: Will club sell star in January transfer window?

There is no denying that Salah's comments were explosive, and while many sections of the fanbase have spoken out in support of the winger, his remarks are unlikely to lead to the dismissal of Slot.

To dismiss the Dutchman at this point would give the perception of the club bowing to player pressure, though the Merseysiders' results have been unprecedented in recent months, and Premier League managers have been sacked for similar runs in the past.

Unless a reconciliation takes place in the near future, it appears increasingly likely that Liverpool could look to move Salah on, especially as Slot is almost certain to remain in post.

After guiding the Reds to the Premier League title as the best player in the division last season, the fact that the Egyptian's career at Liverpool could be coming to an end without a farewell at Anfield is regrettable.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Inter Milan vs. Liverpool: How should Liverpool line up?

Salah has been benched for the past three matches, with Dominik Szoboszlai used as the team's outlet on the right.

Considering Szoboszlai has been arguably the team's best player this term, moving him away from his preferred midfield zones could be detrimental.

Jeremie Frimpong had been touted as an option to play from the right, but the Dutchman is currently sidelined due to a muscle injury.

If Slot wishes to get Szoboszlai into more central areas, perhaps he could look to use Federico Chiesa from the right, though the Reds boss has shown no appetite to start the Italian forward.