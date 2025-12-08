Marc Guehi transfer latest as Crystal Palace defender breaks silence on "God's plan" amid Liverpool interest

By Lewis Nolan | 08 Dec 2025 00:31 , Last updated: 08 Dec 2025 01:16

Crystal Palace centre back Marc Guehi has insisted that he is unfazed by questions regarding his future amid reported interest from Liverpool.

The Eagles emerged as 2-1 winners against Fulham on Sunday in the Premier League, with the defender scoring the winning goal three minutes from time.

Oliver Glasner will be pleased that he has the Englishman is still part of his squad considering he almost joined Liverpool on transfer deadline day in the summer.

Ahead of the January window, Guehi told Sky Sports that he remains calm regarding speculations, saying: "I know that God has a plan for me, and whatever that plan will be, will come into fruition at some point.

"But, the goal and the focus has always been playing football and trying to do the best I can."

The 25-year-old's contract expires at the end of the current campaign, and Palace face the prospect of losing him for free.

Liverpool transfer news: Should Guehi leave in January?

There is a strong argument that Guehi should remain at Palace for the rest of the season, particularly as the turmoil at Liverpool could damage his chances of cementing himself as a starter for England at the World Cup.

The Reds are ninth in the table, and while they are only three points behind fourth-placed Palace, there is huge uncertainty regarding the future of both Mohamed Salah and boss Arne Slot following the former's extraordinary criticism of the latter.

Joining an unhappy dressing room, or joining a squad having dismissed their head coach, could prove detrimental to Guehi's immediate career prospects.

Palace are also among the favourites to win the Conference League, and after winning the FA Cup last season, winning European silverware with the Londoners could be a dream ending to his time at Selhurst Park.

© Imago / Sportimage

Considering Liverpool are in turmoil, there may be an opportunity for other interested parties to get ahead in the race for the Englishman.

Manchester United have struggled under Ruben Amorim this season, but the Portuguese coach does deploy a 3-4-3 system, one that Guehi has played in under Glasner at Selhurst Park.

Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid have been credited with an interest in the Palace star, though the latter have been linked with Bayern Munich's Dayot Upamecano, who is also out of contract at the end of the season.

Perhaps Vincent Kompany's Bayern could make a play for Guehi if they lose Upamecano, but regardless of where the defender moves to, he is certain to have numerous offers.