Barcelona vs. Eintracht Frankfurt: Head-to-head record and past meetings

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 07 Dec 2025 23:59 , Last updated: 08 Dec 2025 01:46

For the first time in over two years, Barcelona will host a Champions League game at Camp Nou as the Catalan outfit welcome Eintracht Frankfurt on Tuesday for matchday six of the league phase.

Similar outcomes were witnessed in both teams’ respective previous outings on the continental front, with 10-man Barca beaten 3-0 by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, while the Eagles suffered a 3-0 defeat at home to Atalanta.

However, the two sides carry contrasting momentum into Tuesday’s game; Barcelona have won each of their three matches since their setback in London, while Frankfurt have lost one and drawn the other following their most recent Champions League defeat.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 2

Barcelona wins: 0

Draws: 1

Frankfurt wins: 1

Tuesday’s clash marks just the third head-to-head meeting between Barcelona and Frankfurt, with both previous encounters coming in the 2022-23 season.

The Champions League might be the first competition to come to mind when considering the fixture, but the two sides actually faced off in the Europa League quarter-finals.

More surprising is the fact that Frankfurt emerged victorious across both legs, with the opening game ending in a 1-1 draw at Deutsche Bank Park.

Following a first half devoid of goals, the Eagles took the lead in the 48th minute through Ansgar Knauff, only for Ferran Torres to draw the visitors level 18 minutes later.

Despite going a man down in the 78th minute when Tuta received his marching orders for a second yellow card, Dino Toppmoller’s men held firm, leaving the tie to be decided in Spain.

An uncharacteristic event at Camp Nou saw Frankfurt race into a three-goal lead, starting with a penalty from Filip Kostic, followed by a strike from Rafael Borre in the 36th minute.

Kostic completed his brace in the 67th minute, putting the game further out of reach for Barcelona, whose resurgence came too late to inspire a dramatic comeback.

Not until stoppage time did the Blaugrana register their first goal, with a 91st-minute strike from Sergio Busquets, followed by a Memphis Depay penalty, bringing a dramatic close to the contest as the Germans emerged 4-3 winners on aggregate.

Previous meetings

April 14, 2022: Barcelona 2-3 Frankfurt (Europa League)

April 07, 2022: Frankfurt 1-1 Barcelona (Europa League)

