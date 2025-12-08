Liverpool transfer news: Reds make contact with '£50m-rated' Bundesliga star - but face competition from three European giants

By Ben Sully | 08 Dec 2025 19:16 , Last updated: 08 Dec 2025 19:20

Liverpool have reportedly made contact with Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck.

The Reds are keen to strengthen their defensive ranks after failing in their bid to recruit Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi in the summer.

In fact, Liverpool may look to sign two central defenders in the next two transfer windows, especially as summer signing Giovanni Leoni picked up a serious knee injury in the early stages of his Liverpool career.

Arne Slot's have been linked with a number of potential targets, including Dortmund and Germany defender Schlotterbeck.

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportimage

Liverpool make Schlotterbeck contact

According to TEAMtalk, Schlotterbeck's agency has held initial discussions with a number of clubs as he weighs up his club future.

The report claims that Liverpool are among those who have made contact with the 26-year-old defender.

However, the Reds are facing plenty of competition, with Bayern Munich believed to be leading the race for the Germany international.

La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid have also been mentioned as potential suitors should Dortmund entertain a sale.

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Is a January move possible for Schlotterbeck?

Liverpool will surely be keen to recruit at least one defender in the January market, but any Schlotterbeck will likely have to wait until the summer transfer window.

The current thinking is that Schlotterbeck will stay with Dortmund until at least the summer, as he continues to assess the next steps of his career.

The centre-back is out of contract in the summer of 2027, and there is no suggestion that he is close to signing a new deal with the club.

If he opts against a new contract, Dortmund could demand around £50m to part ways with the defender ahead of the 2026-27 season.