Wolves vs. Manchester United team news: Ruben Amorim makes attacking change for Molineux Premier League game

By Darren Plant | 08 Dec 2025 18:50 , Last updated: 08 Dec 2025 18:58

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has decided to make a change to his attack for Monday's Premier League fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Despite putting together a two-game unbeaten streak, Man United travel to Molineux after a disappointing 1-1 draw with West Ham United.

As a result, Amroim has opted to drop Joshua Zirkzee from his front three, replacing the Dutchman with Mason Mount.

Either Mount or Matheus Cunha - who is returning to Wolves for the first time since his big-money summer transfer - will spearhead the attack.

Amorim has decided to retain the remainder of his first XI, resulting in Ayden Heaven keeping his spot in the centre of defence ahead of Leny Yoro.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Wolves make two changes for Man United game

Meanwhile, Wolves, who are attempting to avoid an eighth successive Premier League defeat, have made two alterations from the 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

With Joao Gomes serving a one-match ban, Ladislav Krejci returns in central midfield after a short spell on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Head coach Rob Edwards has also handed a recall to Ki-Jana Hoever at right wing-back with Jackson Tchatchoua dropping down to the substitutes' bench.

Jorgen Strand Larsen retains his place down the middle of the attack despite Wolves' lengthy streak without a goal, including the first three games of Edwards' reign.

Playmaker Fer Lopez is back on the bench at a time when he has been linked with a January loan exit.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Johnstone; Mosquera, Agbadou, T.Gomes; Hoever, Andre, Krejci, Wolfe; Bellegarde, Arias; Strand Larsen

Subs: Sa, H.Bueno, S.Bueno, Hwang, Arokodare, Chirewa, Lopez, Mane, Tchatchoua

Manchester United XI: Lammens; Mazraoui, Heaven, Shaw; Diallo, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dalot; Cunha, Mbeumo; Mount

Subs: Bayindir, Dorgu, Malacia, Martinez, Yoro, Mainoo, Ugarte, Lacey, Zirkzee