Arsenal's Riccardo Calafiori suspension blow could be blessing in disguise as worrying injury footage emerges

By Ben Knapton | 06 Dec 2025 14:58 , Last updated: 06 Dec 2025 15:17

Arsenal suffered a disciplinary blow which could yet prove to be a blessing in disguise during Saturday's gut-wrenching 2-1 Premier League defeat to Aston Villa.

The Gunners' title ambitions were dealt a devastating setback against former manager Unai Emery, who oversaw late, late drama in the West Midlands in the 12.30pm kickoff.

Matty Cash's strike and Leandro Trossard's leveller preceded a last-gasp Emiliano Buendia effort, as Mikel Arteta's men were dealt just their second loss of the season across all competitions.

While Arsenal are still guaranteed to finish the weekend atop the Premier League table, their lead at the summit will be reduced to just two points if Manchester City overcome Sunderland.

The Gunners at least face a very winnable fixture against a dismal Wolverhampton Wanderers side next up, but they will be without key defender Riccardo Calafiori for the clash with the Old Gold.

Riccardo Calafiori Arsenal ban: A blessing in disguise?

The Italy international picked up his fifth yellow card of the season in the loss to the Lions, meaning that he will serve a one-game ban in that encounter at the Emirates next Saturday night.

However, Calafiori could seemingly do with a weekend off anyway, as the former Bologna man was seen limping off towards the tunnel after the full-time whistle had blown on Saturday.

Calafiori lasted 86 minutes of the lunchtime kickoff before being replaced by Myles Lewis-Skelly, although it is not currently clear if the left-back was suffering from an injury or was simply cramping up.

Nevertheless, Calafiori can also be considered a doubt for the Champions League showdown with Club Brugge on Wednesday, meaning that his next appearance for Arsenal may not come until December 20 vs. Everton.

How can Arsenal replace Riccardo Calafiori?

A quite pronounced limp as Calafiori heads to the tunnel. pic.twitter.com/nPsNHKG9Ms — James Benge (@jamesbenge) December 6, 2025

When all defenders are fit for Arsenal, Arteta is blessed with an embarrassment of riches to choose from, but Calafiori could be one of four rearguard members to miss next week's clash with Wolves.

Gabriel Magalhaes (thigh) and Cristhian Mosquera (ankle) are known to be absent for a few weeks, while William Saliba was absent again against Villa with the knock he recently sustained in training.

As a result, Lewis-Skelly should be a guaranteed starter in Calafiori's place against the Old Gold, as Jurrien Timber and Piero Hincapie could very well be required in the heart of defence.

Bukayo Saka memorably started out as a left-back for the Gunners, but there would be shock of epic proportions if the England international returned to that role next weekend.