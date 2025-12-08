Wolves vs. Man United: Red Devils captain Bruno Fernandes bidding to join an exclusive list at Molineux

By Matt Law | 08 Dec 2025 12:08 , Last updated: 08 Dec 2025 12:10

Bruno Fernandes will be looking to join an exclusive list when Manchester United continue their Premier League campaign with a clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday night.

The 20-time English champions will head to Molineux knowing that a win would see them rise from 12th to sixth in the Premier League table.

Wolves have been comfortably the worst-performing side in the division this term, picking up just two points from their 14 matches, which has left them rock bottom.

The hosts will enter the match off the back of a 1-0 home loss to Nottingham Forest, while Man United were held to a 1-1 draw by West Ham United last time out.

Fernandes will be bidding to inspire Man United to a crucial win on Monday, with the Portugal international once again proving to be a vital player in 2025-26.

© Imago / IMAGO / Focus Images

Fernandes will aim to help Man United secure all three points against struggling Wolves

The 31-year-old has scored twice and registered five assists in 15 appearances in all competitions this term, and he will be aiming to join an exclusive assist on Monday night.

Fernandes has assisted in each of his last four away Premier League matches - one against Liverpool, one against Nottingham Forest, one against Tottenham Hotspur and two in the team's 2-1 success over Crystal Palace.

The Portuguese is now looking to become just the fifth player ever to provide assists in five away Premier League games in a row, joining Muzzy Izzet (2003), Cesc Fabregas (2014-15), Gerard Deulofeu (2015) and Mohamed Salah (2023).

Fernandes has an incredible record of 100 goals and 91 assist in 305 appearances for Man United, and he could therefore potentially pass the 100-mark for assists during the current season.

© Imago

How has Fernandes performed against Wolves?

Fernandes has faced Wolves on 10 occasions since making the move to Man United, boasting a record of six wins, one draw and three defeats, providing four assists in the process.

The attacker actually has three assists in his last six matches against Wolves, but he could not help the Red Devils triumph in either game between the two sides last season, with the Wolverhampton outfit winning 2-0 at home and 1-0 at Old Trafford.

Wolves have lost each of their last seven Premier League games, failing to score in the last five, and they have only ever been beaten in eight in a row once, between December 1981 and February 1982.