Preview: Hull City vs Wrexham - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 08 Dec 2025 11:59

Hull City play host to Wrexham on Wednesday evening with just one point separating the two teams in the Championship table.

At a time when these teams sit in ninth and 12th position respectively, they are each within a win of the playoff spots.

Match preview

Sitting just two points adrift of the playoff places at this stage of the season arguably represents success for Hull and head coach Sergej Jakirovic.

However, in the short term, the Bosnian head coach is facing a battle to get the Tigers back on track after four defeats in six matches.

Despite the surprise 2-1 win at Stoke City at the end of November, Friday's 4-1 reverse at home to second-placed Middlesbrough suggests that Jakirovic may have issues getting his side back on an upward trajectory.

Hull found themselves four goals down at half time at the MKM Stadium and they now possess the second-worst defensive record in the division with 34 strikes conceded in 19 games.

Although they have collected an eighth-best 17 points from 10 home fixtures, back-to-back losses have been posted on familiar territory with Hull also losing 2-0 to Ipswich Town.

© Imago

As far as Wrexham are concerned, they boast the longest unbeaten streak in the Championship after nine games without a defeat.

Four wins and five draws have been recorded during that period, Phil Parkinson's side most notably playing Coventry City, Middlesbrough and Ipswich among those games.

Nevertheless, four draws have come in their last six outings, most recently by a 1-1 scoreline at fifth-placed Preston North End at the weekend.

While five draws have been recorded in their most recent six away fixtures, Wrexham have not prevailed on their travels since a 3-2 victory at Norwich City on September 20.

On a more positive note, the Red Dragons possess the joint-best away defensive record with eight goals shipped in nine matches.

Hull City Championship form:

L W L L W L

Wrexham Championship form:

D W D W D D

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Changes will inevitably be made to the Hull XI with centre-back Charlie Hughes likely among those to return.

Mohamed Belloumi may be handed just his second Championship start on the flank, although he is in direct competition with Liam Millar to replace Kyle Joseph.

John Lundstram remains on the sidelines with the recent knee injury that he sustained against Stoke.

The extra day of recovery may encourage Parkinson to make minimal changes to his Wrexham starting lineup.

Ryan Longman, Matty James and Josh Windass are all alternatives at wing-back, in central midfield and attack respectively.

Of the seven players that are on the sidelines, Andy Cannon and Jay Rodriguez are seemingly closest to a return to the squad.

Hull City possible starting lineup:

Pandur; Coyle, Hughes, Egan, Giles; Hadziahmetovic, Slater; Gelhardt, Crooks, Millar; Destan

Wrexham possible starting lineup:

Okonkwo; Cleworth, Scarr, Hyam; Barnett, Sheaf, Dobson, Thomason, McClean; Moore, Broadhead

We say: Hull City 1-1 Wrexham

Given the manner of Hull's defeat to Middlesbrough, it remains to be seen how they will react. Nevertheless, with Wrexham having posted a number of draws of late, a low-scoring stalemate appears to be the most likely outcome.

