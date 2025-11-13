Joao Mendes follows in father Ronaldinho's footsteps but insists pressure does not affect him as Hull City youngster carves own path.

Being the son of one of the greatest players of the Brazilian national team and an idol of different clubs around the world could bring pressure for Joao Mendes, who decided to follow in his father Ronaldinho Gaucho's footsteps. But that is not what happens.

Ronaldinho's CV is extensive and crowned with football's greatest titles, such as the World Cup, the Champions League and the Ballon d'Or in a career that took him to play for Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and AC Milan. Not to mention the Libertadores title in 2013 with Atletico Mineiro.

Playing in the same position as his father, Joao revealed that, despite comparisons, he knows how to differentiate his playing style and clearly understands Ronaldinho's characteristics, dissociating them from his own.

"It is normal that they see me as his son, but this does not affect me one bit, nor does it affect my way of playing. I do not feel any pressure. I have always been clear to myself that I am me and he is he," declared the Brazilian in an interview with the BBC.



Building career at Hull City

After spells at Cruzeiro, Barcelona and Burnley, the 20-year-old player continues building his career in football and signed a one-year contract with Hull City, where he will join the Under-21 team. Joao highlighted that he needed to adapt physically, as he did not have adequate conditioning.

"I am working as hard as possible to earn my place. The main objective is to reach the first team. When I came in, my fitness level was not ideal, so I am working on that. The coaches understand and help me a lot," he said.

In the process of his first steps in his career, Mendes stated that he receives family support regarding criticism, reinforcing the importance of maintaining happiness during the journey.

"My whole family always tells me that this is just noise and that I do not need to listen to any of it. I just need to be happy playing football."

Joao Mendes's first steps

After leaving Barcelona, Joao Mendes arrived at Burnley shielded by manager Scott Parker, who asked for patience with the player, then 19 years old. The manager clarified that the idea was to develop the striker away from the spotlight generated by his father.

"I understand the excitement around this. But he (Joao Mendes) knows why he is coming here in terms of development, so I would not like to put more pressure than already exists on him."

The striker also recalled his childhood and revealed that he did not experience extensive periods with his father as a child due to career commitments.

Son of Ronaldinho Gaucho and former dancer Janaina Natielle Mendes, Joao began his career as a player in Cruzeiro's youth system.

When he turned 14, the striker signed an agreement with the sky blue club to train in the Under-14s. Joao participated in Raposa's youth competitions and was also champion in the categories he competed in.

In 2023, the striker was taken by Ronaldinho to trial at Barcelona. After passing, Joao Mendes signed a one-season contract with Barca's Under-19s.

Left-footed and playing on both wings, the striker remained at Barcelona until June this year. As his contract was not renewed, Joao embraced the possibility of emerging at Burnley.

This article was originally published on Trivela.