Ipswich Town will look to extend their five-game unbeaten run when they head to the MKM Stadium for Tuesday’s meeting with Hull City.

The Tractor Boys will enter the midweek round of fixtures in eighth spot, while Hull are one point better off in sixth place in the Championship table.

Match preview

Hull are operating in the top six after winning seven, drawing four and losing five of their 16 league contests this season.

While they may be in the playoff places, Hull have experienced a slight dip in form with two defeats in their last three matches.

After losing away to Derby County, Hull went into the international break on the back of a 3-2 home win against Portsmouth, before they came out the wrong side of the same scoreline in Saturday’s away meeting with Queens Park Rangers.

Joe Gelhardt and Enis Destan grabbed a goal apiece to give Hull a 2-1 lead at Loftus Road, only for Jimmy Dunne and Rumarn Burrell to find the net to condemn the Tigers to a narrow defeat.

After suffering a second consecutive away defeat, Sergej Jakirovic’s side will be looking forward to returning to the MKM Stadium, where they have won four and drawn two of their last six matches.

The Tigers will be hoping that home advantage can help claim a victory over Ipswich for the first time since November 2020.

Ipswich are sitting a point adrift of the playoffs and six points away from the top two in their bid to secure an immediate return to the Premier League.

The Tractor Boys have collected 11 points from a possible 15 since they suffered back-to-back defeats to Middlesbrough and Charlton in October.

After beating West Bromwich Albion and QPR, Ipswich went on to take a point from their home meeting with Watford, before hammering Swansea City 4-1 in their most recent away outing.

Kieran McKenna’s side were unable to pick up three more points in Saturday’s home clash with Wrexham, as they failed to score from 19 shots and eight on target in a goalless draw.

After being held to a point on Saturday, the Tractor Boys will now head on their travels with hopes of claiming a third consecutive away win.

They should be encouraged by the fact that they have won two of their previous three matches against Hull, although they had to settle for a 3-3 draw on their last visit to the MKM Stadium in April 2024.

Hull City Championship form:

W D W L W L

Ipswich Town Championship form:

L W W D W D

Team News

Hull remain without the services of Kasey Palmer, Eliot Matazo and Liam Millar, while the midweek fixture will come too soon for striker Oli McBurnie.

Midfielder John Lundstram is hoping to prove his fitness in time for the fixture, having missed the last seven matches through injury.

Matt Crooks will serve a one-match suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card of the Championship season on Saturday.

As for the visitors, they are unable to call upon Alex Palmer, Harry Clarke, Conor Townsend and Wes Burns due to injury.

Sammie Szmodics could return to action within the next two weeks, but he will not be ready for Tuesday's away trip.

Marcelino Nunez and George Hirst could come into McKenna's thinking if he opts to make changes for the midweek fixture.

Hull City possible starting lineup:

Pandur; Coyle, Egan, Hughes, Giles; Hadziahmetovic, Slater; Gelhardt, Gyabi, Joseph; Destan

Ipswich Town possible starting lineup:

Walton; Furlong, O'Shea, Kipre, Davis; Taylor, Matusiwa; Egeli, Nunez, Philogene; Hirst

We say: Hull City 1-1 Ipswich Town

Hull have put together a six-game unbeaten run on home turf, while Ipswich have avoided defeat in each of their last five matches, and with both of those statistics in mind, we think the two sides could cancel one another out in a score draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



