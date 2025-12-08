FA Cup third round draw in full: Holders Crystal Palace given non-league trip, four all-Premier League ties

Holders Crystal Palace have been handed a trip to non-league Macclesfield FC in the FA Cup third round.
Oliver Glasner's side upset the odds in 2024-25 as they edged out Manchester City in the final, and the Eagles will be eager to defend their first-ever FA Cup trophy.
In a David-versus-Goliath tie, Palace will visit National League North outfit Macclesfield, who have reached this stage of the competition for the first time since they were reformed in 2020.
Premier League leaders Arsenal will make the trip to Portsmouth, while second-placed Man City are at home to Exeter City.
Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa square off in one of four all-Premier League ties, another being Manchester United at home to Brighton & Hove Albion.
Newcastle United play host to Bournemouth, while Everton will welcome Sunderland to the Hill Dickinson Stadium.
Liverpool have been provided with a tie versus Barnsley at Anfield, and Chelsea will make the short trip across London to take on Charlton Athletic.
Wrexham's home showdown with Nottingham Forest is another of the eye-catching games that will take place between Thursday January 8 and Monday, January 12.
FA Cup third round draw in full:
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Shrewsbury Town
Doncaster Rovers vs. Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa
Port Vale vs. Fleetwood Town
Preston North End vs. Wigan Athletic
Ipswich Town vs. Blackpool
Wrexham vs. Nottingham Forest
Charlton Athletic vs. Chelsea
Manchester City vs. Exeter City
West Ham United vs. Queens Park Rangers
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Brentford
Fulham vs. Middlesbrough
Everton vs. Sunderland
Liverpool vs. Barnsley
Burnley vs. Millwall
Norwich City vs. Walsall
Portsmouth vs. Arsenal
Derby County vs. Leeds United
Swansea City vs. West Bromwich Albion
Salford City vs. Swindon Town
Boreham Wood vs. Brackley Town or Burton Albion
Grimsby Town vs. Weston-super-Mare
Hull City vs. Blackburn Rovers
Newcastle United vs. Bournemouth
MK Dons vs. Oxford United
Cheltenham Town vs. Leicester City
Cambridge United vs. Birmingham City
Bristol City vs. Watford
Stoke City vs. Coventry City
Macclesfield FC vs. Crystal Palace
Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
Sheffield United vs. Mansfield Town