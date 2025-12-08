FA Cup third round draw in full: Holders Crystal Palace given non-league trip, four all-Premier League ties

By Darren Plant | 08 Dec 2025 19:18 , Last updated: 08 Dec 2025 19:24

Holders Crystal Palace have been handed a trip to non-league Macclesfield FC in the FA Cup third round.

Oliver Glasner's side upset the odds in 2024-25 as they edged out Manchester City in the final, and the Eagles will be eager to defend their first-ever FA Cup trophy.

In a David-versus-Goliath tie, Palace will visit National League North outfit Macclesfield, who have reached this stage of the competition for the first time since they were reformed in 2020.

Premier League leaders Arsenal will make the trip to Portsmouth, while second-placed Man City are at home to Exeter City.

Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa square off in one of four all-Premier League ties, another being Manchester United at home to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Newcastle United play host to Bournemouth, while Everton will welcome Sunderland to the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Liverpool have been provided with a tie versus Barnsley at Anfield, and Chelsea will make the short trip across London to take on Charlton Athletic.

Wrexham's home showdown with Nottingham Forest is another of the eye-catching games that will take place between Thursday January 8 and Monday, January 12.

FA Cup third round draw in full:

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Shrewsbury Town

Doncaster Rovers vs. Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa

Port Vale vs. Fleetwood Town

Preston North End vs. Wigan Athletic

Ipswich Town vs. Blackpool

Wrexham vs. Nottingham Forest

Charlton Athletic vs. Chelsea

Manchester City vs. Exeter City

West Ham United vs. Queens Park Rangers

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Brentford

Fulham vs. Middlesbrough

Everton vs. Sunderland

Liverpool vs. Barnsley

Burnley vs. Millwall

Norwich City vs. Walsall

Portsmouth vs. Arsenal

Derby County vs. Leeds United

Swansea City vs. West Bromwich Albion

Salford City vs. Swindon Town

Boreham Wood vs. Brackley Town or Burton Albion

Grimsby Town vs. Weston-super-Mare

Hull City vs. Blackburn Rovers

Newcastle United vs. Bournemouth

MK Dons vs. Oxford United

Cheltenham Town vs. Leicester City

Cambridge United vs. Birmingham City

Bristol City vs. Watford

Stoke City vs. Coventry City

Macclesfield FC vs. Crystal Palace

Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Sheffield United vs. Mansfield Town