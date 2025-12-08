Preview: Derby County vs Millwall - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 08 Dec 2025 18:37

Looking to end their five-match winless run in this fixture, Derby County welcome promotion-chasing Millwall to Pride Park for a Championship clash on Wednesday night.

The Rams suffered an East Midlands derby defeat on the weekend, whilst the Lions picked up a smash-and-grab success in the West Country versus Bristol City.

Match preview

Following a five-game winning run in the Championship spanning across October and November - their longest such sequence since returning to this division in August 2024 - Derby County have suffered a decline in results over recent matches.

The Rams' latest defeat arrived at their Pride Park base on Saturday afternoon to East Midlands counterparts Leicester, who raced into a three-goal lead within 31 minutes courtesy of strikes from Bobby Reid, Oliver Skipp and Jordan James.

On a mission to avoid three straight second-tier defeats for the first time since March, John Eustace's side have slumped down to 15th spot in the Championship table, currently four points off sixth-placed Stoke City.

Nurturing ambitions of competing at the top end of the division, the Rams need to improve their home form if they wish to climb the ranks, with Derby winning just three of their 10 games at Pride Park so far in 2025-26, losing each of their last two.

Derby's December decline has coincided with the hindering absence of leading marksman Carlton Morris, who netted 10 goals across his opening 16 league appearances before picking up a serious knee injury.

Following a number of key injuries and a four-game winless run in November, Millwall have refused to be silenced by some of the more fancied names in the Championship promotion picture, with Alex Neil's men enjoying a return to form.

Indeed, the Lions extended their winning streak to three matches on Saturday afternoon, when Mihailo Ivanovic's fourth goal of the second-tier campaign was enough to snatch all three points at the West Country base of Bristol City.

Now on a mission to record four consecutive victories for a second time in 2025-26, Millwall are sitting pretty in third position in the Championship standings, two points behind second-placed Middlesbrough.

Arguably the shining light in attack for the Lions, Femi Azeez has inspired an upturn in results for his side in recent times, with the 24-year-old netting two goals in three straight wins since returning from a minor November injury.

All things considered, Millwall should be relatively confident of continuing their excellent streak at the home of the Rams, especially with the capital-based club unbeaten in their last five meetings with Derby (W3 D2) dating back to March 2021.

Derby County Championship form: W W L W L L

Millwall Championship form: L D L W W W

Team News

As mentioned earlier, Derby marksman Morris is out of acton until the next calendar year, meaning that the likes of Patrick Agyemang will continue to play in attack.

Hoping to make the Scotland squad for next summer's World Cup, Max Johnston is currently in the Rams' medical room because of a hamstring problem.

A Champions League winner with Liverpool in 2018-19, Rhian Brewster is recovering from a muscular injury sustained last month.

With the likes of Ivanovic and Azeez on top form, Millwall are managing well without the services of permanent summer arrival Josh Coburn.

The Lions are short of options in the middle of the park, with both Luke Cundle (shoulder) and Massimo Luongo (knee) sidelined.

Derby County possible starting lineup:

Zetterstrom; Langas, Sanderson, Clarke; Ward, Thompson, Clark, Elder; Brereton Diaz, Agyemang, Weimann

Millwall possible starting lineup:

Crocombe; Crama, Taylor, Cooper, Sturge; Neghli, Kelly, Azeez, Bangura-Williams, Emakhu; Ivanovic

We say: Derby County 0-1 Millwall

After a slow start on the weekend versus rivals Leicester, Millwall need to be alert from the first whistle this time around.

With star attacker Azeez firing and defensive issues resolved, the Lions will be eyeing up a fourth straight Championship success on Wednesday night.

