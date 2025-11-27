Preview: Middlesbrough vs Derby County - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 27 Nov 2025 09:32 , Last updated: 27 Nov 2025 15:46

On a mission to record their first victory under the tutelage of a new manager, Middlesbrough welcome in-form Derby County to the Riverside Stadium on Saturday afternoon in the Championship.

Boro suffered a rare Teesside defeat at the hands of Coventry City last time out, whilst the Rams' impressive form on the road continued at the South Wales base of Swansea City.

Match preview

After missing out on the top six in the Championship by four points during the 2024-25 season, Middlesbrough are making a real fist of fighting for an automatic promotion place this time around, although the mid-campaign departure of Rob Edwards has threatened to disrupt their momentum.

Indeed, Boro have now won just one of their last six matches in the second tier after a 4-2 loss to pacesetters Coventry on Tuesday night, when Ellis Simms and Liam Kitching both bagged braces for the Sky Blues during Kim Hellberg's first match in charge of the Teesside club.

Looking to post only their second league victory since the end of October, Middlesbrough are still sitting in a respectable third spot in the Championship table ahead of this weekend's hosting of Derby, level on points with second-placed Stoke City but 10 points behind Frank Lampard's trailblazers in first.

Boro's seven-game unbeaten run at the Riverside came to a sobering end when the Sky Blues visited earlier in the week, however it is not the first time that Middlesbrough have lost at home by four goals this term, with Doncaster Rovers running out convincing winners during an EFL Cup clash back in August.

Finding the net in the first half last time out, Morgan Whittaker is now up to four Championship strikes for the season, with the former Plymouth Argyle marksman beginning to find his best form after a troublesome start to life following a January move from the Pilgrims of Devon.

© Imago

Following their survival in the Championship by just a single point at the end of the last season, Derby are one of the surprise packages of the current second-tier schedule, with the East Midlands outfit threatening to compete in the upper echelons of the division this time around.

After a shock home defeat to Watford on the weekend, the Rams showcased their powers of recovery at the home of Swansea on Tuesday night, when goals either side of the half-time whistle from wing-back Joe Ward and Norwegian marksman Lars-Jorgen Salvesen secured maximum points for the visitors.

Victorious in six of their last seven Championship battles, Derby are being guided brilliantly by Championship stalwart John Eustace and currently occupy eighth spot in the second-tier rankings, one point behind the playoffs and just four points back from Stoke in second.

Remarkably, the Rams have collected 14 of their 26 points away from Pride Park so far this term, with Saturday's visitors winning each of their last three Championship outings, a run which includes success at Sheffield United on November 1.

Leading the way at the top of the division's Golden Boot race alongside Coventry's Brandon Thomas-Asante with 10 strikes, Carlton Morris has been a key man at the top end of the pitch for Derby, however the 29-year-old is now potentially set to miss a large chunk of the campaign.

Middlesbrough Championship form:

D L D W D L

Derby County Championship form:

W W W W L W

Team News

A key part of Middlesbrough's midfield, Aidan Morris is expected to be sidelined until December because of a leg injury.

As a result, Alan Browne is likely to partner Hayden Hackney at the base of midfield, freeing up a place in the attacking line of the hosts.

That spot is unlikely to be filled by David Strelec, with the Slovakia star picking up a muscular problem during the international break.

As alluded to earlier, Derby talisman Morris is out of action because of a knee injury, one which could keep him sidelined for the remainder of the campaign.

The Rams' options at the top end of the pitch are reduced further by the absence of Rhian Brewster, who is recovering from a muscle issue.

Middlesbrough possible starting lineup:

Brynn; Brittain, Ayling, Jones, Silvera; Browne, Hackney, Whittaker, Hansen, Burgzorg; Sene

Derby County possible starting lineup:

Zetterstrom; Langas, Batth, Clarke; Ward, Clark, Adams, Elder; Agyemang, Brereton Diaz, Salvesen

We say: Middlesbrough 2-1 Derby County

Losing just one of their eight Championship home matches this season, Middlesbrough are a real threat at their Riverside base.

Derby have been the masters of away-day successes in recent times, but we feel that the Rams will suffer a narrow loss this weekend.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.