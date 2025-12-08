Preview: Bristol City vs Leicester City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 08 Dec 2025 18:02 , Last updated: 08 Dec 2025 18:02

On the verge of breaking into the top-six picture in the Championship, Bristol City welcome Leicester City to Ashton Gate on Wednesday night.

The Robins got a taste of their own counter-attacking medicine from Millwall on the weekend, whilst the Foxes picked up maximum points and East Midlands bragging rights.

Match preview

After the juxtaposition of an excellent sixth-placed finish quickly followed by playoff heartbreak last season, Bristol City are back on the promotion-chasing horse in 2025-26, however their inconsistency is preventing them from making real strides towards the Premier League.

Since returning to second-tier action after the final international break of the calendar year, the Robins have alternated wins and losses across four matches, with defeat arriving at home to Millwall on Saturday, when the hosts at Ashton Gate enjoyed close to 70% possession.

Aiming to avoid back-to-back defeats for the first time since November 4, Bristol City are currently occupying seventh spot in the Championship standings ahead of Wednesday's hosting of Leicester, one point behind Stoke City in sixth.

Both scoring and setting up six goals in the second tier this season, Anis Mehmeti has certainly proved to be the standout star for Gerhard Struber's troops, although Albanian has only provided goal contributions in two of his last eight appearances.

With the need for consistency apparent on both a team and individual level, Bristol City will be looking to improve their home form as the festive period rolls on, with the West County outfit winning just four of 10 Championship contests as Ashton Gate so far.

After a worrying pair of results against Southampton and Sheffield United to conclude November, Leicester commenced their December duties with a 3-1 success at Derby County on Saturday, when the former Premier League champions got their busy done early.

The Foxes managed to extend their unbeaten run against the Rams to a significant six matches at Pride Park last time out, with Bobby Reid, Oliver Skipp and talismanic figure Jordan James finding the net during the first half.

Fresh from recording their joint-biggest win of the campaign to date, Marti Cifuentes's men head to Ashton Gate in 14th position in the Championship rankings, three points off the playoff pace at the 19-game mark.

Marginally more efficient on the road this season, Leicester have collected 14 of their 27 second-tier points outside of the King Power Stadium, with the East Midlands side winning four away matches - only Coventry City (6) and Blackburn Rovers (5) have picked up more in the division.

Largely down to their extended stay in the Premier League during the 2010s, Leicester have failed to enjoy a competitive victory at Bristol City since January 2013, with Enzo Maresca's Foxes losing the West Country battle between the clubs in March 2024.

Bristol City Championship form: L D W L W L

Leicester City Championship form: D W W L L W

Team News

After starting his first match since September on the weekend following his recovery from a groin injury, Bristol City's Jason Knight could be included in the XI once again.

The Robins' options at the back of the pitch are reduced by the absences of Luke McNally (knee) and Rob Atkinson (hamstring).

Yet to kick a competitive ball for the hosts this term, Joe Williams is targeting a January return from an ankle issue.

A regular fixture in the midfield double divot under Cifuentes, Leicester man Boubakary Soumare is sidelined until late January owing to a knee injury.

Another absentee from the Foxes' engine room, Aaron Ramsey is in the medical room of the visitors due to a hamstring strain.

Bristol City possible starting lineup:

Vitek; Tanner, Dickie, Vyner; Sykes, Knight, Randell, Mehmeti, Borges; Twine, Jakobsen

Leicester City possible starting lineup:

Stolarczyk; Pereira, Nelson, Vestergaard, Thomas; James, Skipp, Fatawu, Reid, Mavididi; Ayew

We say: Bristol City 1-1 Leicester City

More potent playing on the counter, Bristol City will be happy to concede plenty of possession to Leicester on Wednesday night.

The Foxes need to take advantage of their potential dominance, with Cifuentes's side likely to be good enough for a share of the spoils.

