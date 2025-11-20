Sports Mole previews Saturday's Championship clash between Bristol City and Swansea City, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

It is an England vs. Wales clash on Saturday lunchtime when Bristol City host Swansea City in the Championship.

The Robins drew away to Watford in their final match before the international break, while the Swans, who are now managerless, were thrashed 4-1 by Ipswich Town.

Match preview

After finishing sixth last season, Bristol City were eager to build on that success under a new manager following the departure of Liam Manning, and they have made a strong start.

Fifteen games into the season, they have so far won six, drawn five and lost four, putting them eighth on 23 points, knowing victory on Saturday could lift them into the top six again.

Gerhard Struber's side entered the international break without a win in three, but a point away at Watford, the second-best Championship team at home, will give them confidence they can return to winning ways.

The injury-depleted Robins have relied heavily on their away form, with their 12 points on the road only bettered by Coventry City and Stoke City.

Form at Ashton Gate has been inconsistent, sitting 14th in the home form table, and they will know that if they are to make a serious bid for promotion, it will need to improve as soon as possible.

Swansea City, meanwhile, make the trip across the Severn Bridge without a manager after Alan Sheehan was relieved of his duties following their sixth league defeat of the season.

Against the Tractor Boys, the Swans fell behind after 36 minutes before finding a leveller through Goncalo Franco early in the second half, but two Cameron Burgess own goals and an Ivan Azon header applied too much pressure on Sheehan, who was subsequently sacked.

Despite impressing as caretaker boss last season, Sheehan was unable to repeat that form at the start of the 2025-26 campaign, leaving the Welsh side 18th on 17 points from their 15 games.

A rare victory on the road for Swansea could see them move 10 points clear of the relegation zone and provide the club with some much-needed momentum as they look to kick-start their season.

Still on the hunt for a new manager, it remains to be seen if there will be a new face in the dugout before Saturday's trip.

Bristol City Championship form:

W W W L L D

Swansea City Championship form:

D L W D L L

Swansea City form (all competitions):

L W L D L L

Team News

Bristol City remain one of the most injury-hit teams in the country and will again be without several key players.

Mark Sykes withdrew from the Republic of Ireland squad before their famous wins against Portugal and Hungary, adding to a long list of unavailable players.

That list includes Jason Knight, Luke McNally, Rob Atkinson, Cameron Pring, Joe Williams, Neto Borges, Max Bird, Josh Stokes and Harry Cornick, all of whom will miss out again.

With enough outfield injuries to make an entire team, Struber will once again rely on reserve and youth players to fill his matchday squad.

As for the visitors, there is still uncertainty over who will be in the dugout and therefore who will be on the pitch for Swansea.

After scoring two own goals in 26 minutes, Burgess could be dropped with Kaelan Casey an option to replace him.

Lawrence Vigouroux played both friendly games for Chile during the international break and is expected to start following his return.

Bristol City possible starting lineup:

Vitek; Tanner, Dickie, Vyner; McCrorie, Twine, Randell, Mehmeti, Roberts; Armstrong, Riis

Swansea City possible starting lineup:

Vigouroux; Cabango, Casey, Samuels-Smith; Key, Goncalo Franco, Fulton, Tymon; Widell, Idah, Inoussa

We say: Bristol City 2-0 Swansea City

With Bristol City looking to get back into the playoff positions, they will be hoping to get back to winning ways against a side who have won just once in their last eight games. Despite their injury woes, we expect the Robins to improve their home form and take all three points against a struggling Swansea City.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Calum Burrowes Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email