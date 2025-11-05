Sports Mole previews Friday's Championship clash between Watford and Bristol City, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Watford will be looking to make it three matches unbeaten in the Championship when they play host to Bristol City on Friday night.

The visitors, who have slipped to outside the playoff positions following defeats to Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers, will be aiming to return to the top six at the earliest opportunity.

Match preview

Since returning to Vicarage Road at the start of October, Gracia has overseen two league victories, one draw and two defeats across his opening five games back in the Championship, with Watford currently sitting 12th.

A commanding 3-0 victory over high-flying Middlesbrough was followed by a well-earned 1-1 draw away at Ipswich Town, and the hosts now aim to extend their unbeaten run in November.

A key figure in their recent good form has been captain Imran Louza, who has scored six goals in his last eight Watford matches, operating with confidence and leading from the front in midfield.

With form improving and a comfortable gap beginning to open between themselves and the relegation positions, Watford may feel encouraged to look upwards rather than down.

Home support has played its part, with the Hornets winning each of their last three matches at Vicarage Road as they attempt to establish their ground as a difficult place to go for visiting sides.

A continued run of results could turn what was an underwhelming start to the campaign into the foundations of a late playoff challenge.

Bristol City, meanwhile, had previously enjoyed a run of three consecutive wins which has since been followed by back-to-back defeats to Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers.

The manner in which the last two losses have come about may be a cause for concern for Gerhard Struber and his side.

A 5-1 defeat away to Stoke was hoped to be a one-off, but a lacklustre display in the 1-0 defeat to Blackburn at Ashton Gate on Tuesday, in which the Robins failed to register a single shot on target, has raised questions regarding rhythm and confidence.

Bristol City remain strong away from home, boasting one of the better records on the road in the Championship, but the recent downturn has seen them slip to seventh.

However, a victory on Friday would represent a seventh league win of the season and would lift Struber's side back into the top six, a position they will want to finish in for the second season running.

Watford Championship form:

W L W L W D

Bristol City Championship form:

L W W W L L

Team News

Giorgi Chakvetadze has not featured for Watford since April, coincidentally against Bristol City, and will miss out again.

Rocco Vata is set for an extended period on the sidelines following a severe hamstring injury, while Caleb Wiley is nearing a return but is not expected to feature in this fixture.

James Abankwah returned to the side last time out, following his red card offence, and is expected to start alongside Mattie Pollock at the back.

As for Bristol City, their injury list remains amongst the longest in the country and has worsened following their latest game.

A badly cut shin saw Mark Sykes end the night in hospital while Neto Borges was forced off during the first half, adding to an already stretched squad.

The number of absentees has now increased to ten, with Luke McNally, Cameron Pring, Harry Cornick, Jason Knight, Max Bird, Joe Williams, Josh Stokes and Rob Atkinson all unavailable.

With several players already operating out of position, Struber will have to go into the depths of the reserve and youth teams to complete a matchday squad.

Watford possible starting lineup:

Selvik; Ngakia, Abankwah, Pollock, Bola; Ince, Louza, Sissoko, Baah; V. Semedo, Doumbia

Bristol City possible starting lineup:

Vitek; Tanner, Dickie, Roberts; McCrorie, Randell, Vyner, Hirakawa; Twine, Riis, Mehmeti

We say: Watford 3-1 Bristol City

Watford come into this one with some good momentum and a good record at home, but face a side who have been impressive on the road all season. However, with Bristol City's recent results and their injury crisis in mind, we expect Watford to make it four in a row at home and take all three points against the Robins.

Calum Burrowes

