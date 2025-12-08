Liverpool transfer news: Reds 'preparing to receive' Mohamed Salah offer from Saudi Arabia following squad omission

By Carter White | 08 Dec 2025 17:11

Liverpool are reportedly set to receive a cut-price January bid from Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal for Mohamed Salah.

The 33-year-old completely destroyed his relationship with Reds head coach Arne Slot on Saturday night, when the attacker completed a shock interview.

Salah revealed his discontent at the Liverpool situation at the moment, claiming that he had been "thrown under the bus" by the manager and the club's bosses.

Unsurprisingly, the Egypt international has been left out of the Reds' 19-man squad for the Champions League battle at Inter Milan on Wednesday.

Slot's options at the top end of the pitch for that particular fixture are reduced even further by the absences of Cody Gakpo and Federico Chiesa.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Liverpool legend Salah want by Al-Hilal?

According to The Sun, a familiar face is once again circling around Liverpool's Salah after massive revelations over the weekend.

The report claims that Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal are seriously planning a move for the winger during the January transfer window.

It is understood that the Middle East club feel that they could secure the services of Salah on a cut-price deal following recent developments.

Teams in Saudi Arabia were chasing the attacker two years ago, with Liverpool snubbing a £150m offer for the player.

It is unlikely that a similar figure will be put on the table this time around, though, especially given Salah's severed relationship with Slot.

In danger of ruining his legacy?

Winning two Premier League titles and lifting the club's sixth Champions League crown, Salah is a living legend on Merseyside for Liverpool.

Dominant in the top flight and winning the title last term at the age of 32, there were no signs of a major saga on the horizon.

Salah has sat on the bench for the last three matches after waning performances, before deciding to take a divisive step at Elland Road on Saturday.