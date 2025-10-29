Sports Mole previews Friday's Saudi Pro League clash between Al-Hilal and Al Shabab, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Al-Hilal will host Al Shabab at the Kingdom Arena on Friday afternoon on matchday seven of the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League.

The home side will be looking to extend their unbeaten start to the campaign, while the visitors aim to spark their season into life with a statement result against one of the league’s powerhouses.

Match preview

Al-Hilal have begun the new Saudi Pro League season in outstanding fashion and currently sit third in the standings after six matches.

The Blue Waves have recorded four wins and two draws, scoring 17 goals and conceding just six - a testament to their attacking flair and defensive balance under Simone Inzaghi.

Inzaghi’s side have combined fluid attacking movement with a disciplined defensive setup, while maintaining a high level of consistency across all areas of the pitch.

Their most recent league outing saw them claim an impressive 2-0 victory over Al Ittihad, reinforcing their reputation as early title contenders.

The hosts are particularly strong at home, where they have picked up two wins and one draw so far, and they come into this fixture in red-hot form.

On Tuesday, Al-Hilal edged Al Akhdoud 1-0 in the King’s Cup of Champions round of 16, with Marcos Leonardo converting from the penalty spot.

That result extended their winning streak to seven matches across all competitions, during which they have netted 14 goals in their last five.

By contrast, Al Shabab’s campaign has been much less convincing, with the visitors occupying 12th place in the league table, having amassed just six points from six matches - one win, three draws and two defeats.

Their biggest issue has been turning chances into goals, with only five scored and eight conceded so far.

A 1-1 draw with Damac FC last time out summed up their inconsistent start, and while they did secure a narrow 1-0 home win over Al-Zulfi in the King’s Cup of Champions - courtesy of a Yannick Carrasco penalty - that result will only provide a modest boost of confidence ahead of this daunting trip.

Imanol Alguacil has struggled to establish a consistent rhythm with his team, who have shown flashes of promise but too often falter in decisive moments.

Their away record also paints a worrying picture, with no wins and two draws from their two road matches so far.

Recent history heavily favours Al-Hilal, who are unbeaten in their last five meetings with Al Shabab, winning four and drawing one - including a 2-2 draw in their most recent encounter.

Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League form:

WDDWWW

Al-Hilal form (all competitions):

WWWWWW

Al Shabab Saudi Pro League form:

LWDLDD

Al Shabab form (all competitions):

DWLDDW

Team News

Al-Hilal remain without Joao Cancelo, who has been sidelined since September with a hamstring injury and is expected to return in early November.

Salem Al-Dawsari is also ruled out due to a hip issue, while Suhayb Al-Zaid continues his recovery from a cruciate ligament injury sustained in May.

Despite these absences, Simone Inzaghi still boasts a formidable squad. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Malcom were both rested for the King’s Cup tie and are expected to return to the starting XI for this league clash.

As for Al Shabab, Abderrazak Hamdallah remains doubtful with a muscle problem, while Ali Makki is sidelined through injury and Nawaf Al Sadi is still working his way back to full fitness.

Mohammed Al Shwirekh is available again after serving a one-match suspension against Damac and should slot straight back into the defence.

Al-Hilal possible starting lineup:

Bono; Hernandez, Tambakti, Koulibaly, Al-Yami; Al-Dawsari, Neves, Milinkovic-Savic; Nunez, Leonardo, Malcom

Al Shabab possible starting lineup:

Grohe; Yaslam, Hoedt, Al Shwirekh, Al-Rajeh; Adli, Sierro, Hernandez, Matuq; Carrasco, Brownhill

We say: Al-Hilal 3-1 Al Shabab

Al-Hilal’s superb form, combined with their attacking firepower and home advantage, makes them overwhelming favourites.

Al Shabab may put up a fight, but expect the hosts to control possession and create enough chances to seal another routine win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Aishat Akanni Written by

