Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes reportedly has no desire to move to the Saudi Pro League next summer despite the widespread speculation surrounding his future.

The Portugal international was heavily linked with a switch to Saudi Arabia over the recent transfer window, with Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad both believed to have made offers for him.

Al-Nassr were also thought to be keen, but Fernandes rejected the chance to leave Old Trafford, as he wanted to continue playing in a major European league ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

The 31-year-old has scored twice in seven Premier League appearances this season, but he has missed two penalties, and there has been criticism of his form in a deeper midfield position.

There is currently fresh speculation surrounding Fernandes, and it has been claimed that the Portuguese will seriously consider a move to the Saudi Pro League next summer.

Fernandes has 'no desire' to move to Saudi Arabia in 2026

However, according to BBC Sport, Fernandes has no desire to move to the division at the end of the season, as he is only interested in playing in the major European leagues.

The report claims that the Red Devils captain is still 'fully committed' to the project at Old Trafford and is determined to help the club secure a return to the Champions League for next season.

Fernandes has a contract with Man United until June 2027, with the option of a further 12 months, and it is not impossible to imagine him signing a new deal if the 20-time English champions can return to Europe.

"There was that possibility [I could leave], the president of Al Hilal called me a month ago to ask," Fernandes told reporters over the summer when asked about the Saudi links.

“There was a waiting period on my part to think about what the future would hold. I would be open to it, if Manchester United felt it was my time.

"I spoke with [manager] Ruben Amorim, who really tried to talk me out of it. I spoke with the club, which wasn’t willing to sell, only if I truly wanted to leave.

"We never talked about money - that was all handled by my agent, not me. spoke with my family to understand if that was what I wanted for my future. It was actually my wife who asked me - I never said yes or no. She put my professional priorities ahead of everything else."

Fernandes has been one of Man United's best-ever signings

Fernandes has been an incredible signing for Man United, representing the club on 298 occasions since arriving from Sporting Lisbon in 2020, scoring 100 goals and registering 86 assists in the process.

Such numbers are incredible for a midfielder, but he has certainly been less of a threat in the final third of the field this season, with Amorim deciding to use him in a deeper area.

Fernandes is again set to line up in central midfield when the 20-time English champions continue their 2025-26 Premier League campaign with a clash against Liverpool on October 19.