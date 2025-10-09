Cristiano Ronaldo's influence reportedly has a significant impact on Bruno Fernandes's future at Manchester United.

Bruno Fernandes has reportedly made a decision regarding his future at Manchester United amidst ongoing rumours about his Old Trafford career.

The Portugal international joined the Red Devils during the winter transfer window of 2020 for a fee estimated at up to €80m (£67.6m) at the time, and he has since become their most vital player.

However, the United captain's future was uncertain during the recent summer transfer window, as Al-Hilal reportedly made an approach before the Club World Cup.

Although that move did not materialise, rumours of a transfer away from Ruben Amorim's squad persisted, with reports suggesting that both Al-Nassr and Al Ittihad made approaches to the former Sporting Lisbon star.

Bruno Fernandes reportedly decides on Manchester United future

According to talkSPORT, Fernandes is reportedly unlikely to leave Manchester United in the winter transfer window despite ongoing interest from Saudi clubs.

The United captain is said to have expressed to suitors that he intends to stay at Old Trafford for the entire 2025-26 season.

The Portuguese playmaker’s position has reportedly remained unchanged, with a transfer just six months before what could be his final World Cup with Portugal not aligning with his current plans.

However, Fernandes might reconsider after the finals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, where he could more than double his £300k-per-week salary.

Could Cristiano Ronaldo influence Bruno Fernandes’s possible Saudi move?

Former teammates at Old Trafford and colleagues in the Portugal national team, Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes share a strong connection for both club and country.

Although it remains uncertain whether Ronaldo can change Fernandes’s stance in January, the legendary forward’s reported influence in Al-Nassr’s transfer negotiations in January and summer 2026 could make things intriguing.

As part of his new contract, the former Real Madrid superstar is rumoured to play a key role in the club’s recruitment plans next year, potentially giving him some leverage in persuading his international teammate to swap Manchester for Saudi Arabia.

While Al-Nassr may need to compete with Al Ittihad, Ronaldo’s influence could be crucial in securing the Red Devils captain after the 2026 World Cup.