Man United transfer news: Saudi Pro League on 'high alert' for 31-year-old as £700k demands revealed

By , Senior Reporter
Man United braced for new Saudi 'temptation', and there is no right answer
Manchester United should reportedly brace themselves for Saudi bids for an experienced midfielder in January, as the player's potential £700,000-a-week wage demands are revealed.

Manchester United should brace themselves for January bids for one of their key midfield talents during the January transfer window, according to a report.

The Red Devils failed to bolster their engine room ahead of the 2025-26 season, having been priced out of a move for their prime target, Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba.

Instead, Ruben Amorim has shoe-horned captain Bruno Fernandes into a deeper midfield role, partnering the Portuguese with either Manuel Ugarte or Casemiro at the expense of youngster Kobbie Mainoo.

The England international's lack of action allegedly led to him seeking a loan move elsewhere in the summer - a request that Man United turned down - but his future remains the topic of increasing uncertainty.

At the same time, Amorim's use of Fernandes has been widely criticised and has also triggered speculation surrounding the 31-year-old's next career move amid well-documented interest from Saudi Arabia.

Saudi clubs to 'tempt' Man United's Fernandes in January

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes on August 27, 2025

Fernandes turned down a lucrative move to Al-Hilal during the transfer window just gone, but Middle Eastern giants have not lost sight of the former Sporting Lisbon playmaker, who is contracted to Man United until 2027 with the option of a further year.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the Saudi Pro League are 'likely' to test Man United's resolve with offers for Fernandes over the winter, where they will do their utmost to tempt the midfielder away from the Red Devils.

The ongoing 'turmoil' at Man United - who are 14th in the Premier League table amid mounting pressure on head coach Amorim - could lead to PIF-backed Saudi giants trying to capitalise on the situation, and they are on 'high alert' ahead of the January market.

If Fernandes is to entertain the idea of moving to Saudi Arabia in January, the 31-year-old could demand an astronomical weekly wage of £700,000 a week tax-free, more than double his £300,000-a-week pay packet at Old Trafford.

Fernandes has registered two goals from seven appearances for Man United in all tournaments this term, contributing to his total of 100 strikes and 86 assists in 297 games for the Red Devils since 2020.

Can Man United, Amorim afford to lose Fernandes in January? 

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes on May 16, 2025

Al-Hilal's summer bid for Fernandes was supposedly worth a staggering £100m, and if Saudi clubs come calling again with similar bids in January, the Red Devils would be foolish not to consider it.

A nine-figure fee for a 30+ player is almost unprecedented in modern football, and Man United could reinvest those funds on a younger midfield enforcer such as Baleba, who would be a much more natural fit in the role that Fernandes is currently playing.

However, the Portuguese has still been flexing his creative muscles even in a deeper position this season, making more line-breaking passes leading to a shot than any other player in the Premier League (nine).

Fernandes also ranks second in the division for chances created with 16 - just one fewer than Jack Grealish's unrivalled 17 - while no player has registered more shot-creating actions than the Man United captain's 37.

Fernandes is currently irreplaceable in the Red Devils' XI, but the club's decision-makers would be doing a disservice to the business if they did not consider a mammoth £100m bid, so there really is no right answer to the Fernandes transfer conundrum.

Ben Knapton

