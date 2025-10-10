Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes says that he is “happy” at Old Trafford but has not ruled out a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has said that he is “happy” at Old Trafford but has not ruled out a move to the Saudi Pro League amid the speculation surrounding his future.

Fernandes had the chance to make the move to the Saudi Pro League last summer, but he rejected a switch in order to continue at Man United.

There is fresh speculation surrounding the attacker’s future, with a number of Saudi Arabian clubs, including Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad, said to be hopeful of signing the Portugal international either before or after the 2026 World Cup.

Fernandes is currently with Portugal preparing for Saturday’s 2026 World Cup qualifier against the Republic of Ireland, and he was quizzed about his future during a press conference on Friday.

The Man United captain has said that no discussions have taken place over a move to Saudi Arabia in 2026, but he has refused to close the door on a switch.

Fernandes “happy” at Man United amid Saudi Arabia speculation

“That's an impossible scenario to imagine, because it's nothing that's been discussed with me,” he told reporters.

“I have no idea if that's true or not. I like to enjoy today, and the most important thing for me now is representing the national team, because it's a source of enormous pride.

“I don't know if I'll play tonight, let alone whether I'll play away from Manchester or not in a year's time. But it's not something that worries me. I'm happy where I am, otherwise I wouldn't have stayed, but it's honestly not something that really bothers me.

"I didn't close the door on moving to Saudi Arabia (last year) because of the World Cup - that was never on my mind. I wanted to stay at Manchester United, and the club wanted me to stay. That's all there is to it.

“Being in the national team is being at home, being with our people, speaking Portuguese, eating Portuguese food. All of this makes me feel very good here. The sun also helps a lot. But I feel very good in Manchester. I love the pressure I have there.

“It means that the goal is greater than what we have achieved. I’m a person who likes challenges. And these challenges are good for me to grow as a player.”

Will Fernandes leave Man United next summer?

Fernandes has been one of Man United’s best-ever signings, representing the club on 298 occasions since arriving from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020, boasting a record of 100 goals and 86 assists.

The attacker has scored twice in seven appearances this season, but he has missed two penalties, while his overall performance levels in a deeper midfield position have been criticised.

Fernandes does not allegedly have any plans to move to the Saudi Pro League at this moment in time, but it would not be a surprise if this was his last season in Manchester, especially if Man United are unable to secure a return to the Champions League for the 2026-27 campaign.