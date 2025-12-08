Preview: Juventus vs Pafos FC - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 08 Dec 2025 16:54 , Last updated: 08 Dec 2025 17:01

Locked together on six points, both Juventus and Pafos FC are fighting to avoid Champions League elimination before the clubs clash on Wednesday evening.

The Italian giants and the Cypriot outsiders were left clinging onto a playoff place after the fifth matchday, so neither can afford to fail in Turin.

Match preview

Finally getting off the mark after five matches, Juventus beat Bodo/Glimt in a thrilling climax to their last Champions League outing, essentially keeping alive dreams of reaching the knockout phase.

Jonathan David's stoppage-time winner split the sides in northern Norway, moving Juve just inside the top 24 with a modest six points on the board.

Previously, they had followed two dramatic draws - 4-4 against Borussia Dortmund and 2-2 versus Villarreal - with defeat to Real Madrid, before sharing the spoils with Sporting Lisbon.

Despite a downturn in fortunes over the past few years, Juventus have still lost just two of their last 11 home games in Europe - and two of their last three fixtures will be held in Turin.

Before hosting Benfica and visiting Monaco in January, the Bianconeri must seek a vital victory over Pafos.

However, heading into Wednesday's game, new boss Luciano Spalletti will be concerned about his team's defensive frailties: Juventus have conceded in every Champions League match this season - and in eight straight since January - at an average of two goals per game.

In Sunday's Serie A showdown with reigning champions Napoli, Spalletti's side were carved open again, as they left his former home at Stadio Maradona empty-handed.

Despite Turkish talisman Kenan Yildiz getting them back into the contest during a tense second half, Juve were ultimately beaten 2-1, leaving them a distant seventh in Italy's top flight.

While their illustrious hosts are two-time European champions, Pafos are Champions League debutants - but they have the same number of points so far.

Crowned domestic champions for the first time last season - just a decade after their foundation - the Cypriot club came through qualifying in style, and a 5-1 drubbing by mighty Bayern Munich remains their only defeat.

Juan Carlos Carcedo's side are certainly battle-hardened, having already played 11 European fixtures this term, most recently coming from behind twice against Monaco on matchday five.

Becoming the competition's second-oldest scorer, veteran defender David Luiz was on target during a 2-2 home draw that inched Pafos into the all-important playoff places.

Set to finish next month with a tough trip to Chelsea and a home game against Slavia Prague, they now head to Italy following back-to-back league wins.

After drawing 0-0 in both of their first two away fixtures - against Olympiacos and Kairat - the Cypriot League leaders really require an historic win on Wednesday.

Juventus Champions League form:

D D L D W

Juventus form (all competitions):

D D W W W L

Pafos FC Champions League form:

D L D W D

Pafos FC form (all competitions):

W D W D W W

Team News

As Dusan Vlahovic has been ruled out of action until next year, either Lois Openda or Canada star David could lead Juve's attack - albeit Yildiz was tried as a false nine in Naples.

Aside from his strike against Napoli, seven of the latter's eight Serie A goal involvements this season have come on home turf, at the Allianz Stadium.

In addition to top scorer Vlahovic, Spalletti is also without centre-backs Federico Gatti, Daniele Rugani and Bremer, so Teun Koopmeiners is set to continue in an unfamiliar defensive role.

Meanwhile, Pafos can welcome Joao Correia back from a ban, after the Cape Verde international completed a two-match UEFA suspension last month.

However, two ex-Watford men may be missing: Ken Sema is currently sidelined by injury, while Domingos Quina is a doubt.

Adding plenty of top-tier experience, Croatian winger Mislav Orsic should join 38-year-old David Luiz in the visitors' lineup - to date, the latter has made 58 Champions League appearances.

Juventus possible starting lineup:

Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Kelly, Koopmeiners; McKennie, Locatelli, Thuram, Cambiaso; Conceicao, Yildiz; David

Pafos FC possible starting lineup:

Michael; Bruno, Luiz, Luckassen, Goldar; Sunjic, Pepe; Jaja, Dragomir, Orsic; Anderson

We say: Juventus 1-1 Pafos FC

Since reaching their last Champions League final in 2017, fallen giants Juventus have experienced some humbling moments in Europe, and they may be hit by another blow to their battered pride on Wednesday.

Not only are Pafos in fine recent form, but the Cypriot side have proven tough to beat in this league phase, conceding no goals on the road so far.

