Preview: Juventus vs Udinese - prediction, team news, lineups

Following back-to-back wins, Juventus will try to make it three from three across a trio of competitions, as they host Udinese in the Coppa Italia on Tuesday.

Set for another battle of the Bianconeri, Juve are intent on continuing their revival and reaching the cup quarter-finals.

Match preview

It has been a busy few days for Juventus, who scored a stoppage-time winner to beat Bodo/Glimt in northern Norway before heading home to Turin for Saturday's Serie A clash with Cagliari.

Having moved into a Champions League playoff place with three rounds remaining, Juve were looking to revive a flagging domestic campaign after winning just five of their first dozen league fixtures.

Familiar flaws were exposed as Luciano Spalletti's side fell behind midway through the first half, but Kenan Yildiz then produced an immediate equaliser before securing victory by scoring again just before the break.

Juventus still trail Italy's top six, but confidence may be rising towards the end of another challenging year, in which they have continually underperformed despite two changes of management.

Current coach Spalletti once enjoyed a successful spell at Udinese, unexpectedly leading them into Europe, but there will be no room for sentiment on Tuesday, when Juve set off in search of a 16th Coppa Italia.

Following a 3-1 home victory at the end of October, they have won 14 of their last 17 league games against the Friulani, so history is firmly on the hosts' side.

Indeed, Udinese have scored just twice across the last eight meetings with their fellow Bianconeri, during which they have suffered seven defeats.

While Juventus are kicking off their cup campaign at this last-16 stage, Kosta Runjaic's side have had to battle through two rounds so far.

After seeing off Carrarese in their first competitive fixture of the season, Udinese eliminated ambitious Serie B side Palermo in September, thanks to goals from Nicolo Zaniolo and Lennon Miller.

Zaniolo was on target again at the weekend, as the Fruili club overcame Parma at Stadio Tardini, where Keinan Davis also coolly converted a penalty.

Inexplicably, Runjaic was sent off with his team leading by two against 10-man opponents, but Udinese could still celebrate a win that kept them inside Serie A's top half.

Furthermore, ending a 240-minute goal drought - and keeping a rare clean sheet - will boost confidence in the camp before travelling to Turin.

Juventus form (all competitions):

W D D D W W

Udinese Coppa Italia form:

W W

Udinese form (all competitions):

W L W L L W

Team News

After making an uncertain start to the season, amid ongoing speculation about his Juventus future, Dusan Vlahovic had finally started to find some rhythm; however, he could now be sidelined until 2026.

Following Saturday's home win over Cagliari, Spalletti confirmed the Serbian striker had suffered an adductor injury, so either Jonathan David or Lois Openda will start up front on Tuesday evening.

Several other changes could freshen up the hosts' first XI, as Juve are fighting on three fronts: Edon Zhegrova and Vasilije Adzic are both strong contenders for promotion from the bench.

While first-choice goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio may return, defensive duo Bremer and Daniele Rugani are both set to miss out, in addition to long-term absentee Arkadiusz Milik.

Udinese, meanwhile, have an almost fully-fit squad, as only Hassan Kamara and Thomas Kristensen are unavailable.

Runjaic is also set to rotate, so in-form Zaniolo may not start: Davis, Adam Buksa, Vakoun Bayo and Iker Bravo are vying for selection in the Fruilani's two-man attack.

Yet to receive much playing time in Serie A, rising star Miller might be offered another chance to impress in the cup.

Juventus possible starting lineup:

Perin; Kalulu, Gatti, Kelly; Cambiaso, Locatelli, Koopmeiners, Cabal; Zhegrova, Adzic; Openda

Udinese possible starting lineup:

Okoye; Goglichidze, Kabasele, Solet; Ehizibue, Miller, Karlstrom, Atta, Zemura; Bravo, Buksa

We say: Juventus 2-0 Udinese

No matter the circumstances, Juventus always tend to beat their Bianconeri rivals, and Spalletti's side seem to be finding some form.

Both bosses could rotate, and Juve's expensively assembled squad runs deeper, so they will meet either Atalanta or Genoa in the cup quarter-finals.

