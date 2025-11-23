Sports Mole previews Tuesday's Champions League clash between Bodo/Glimt and Juventus, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Still seeking their first victory in this season's Champions League, both Bodo/Glimt and Juventus sit in the elimination places ahead of Tuesday's clash at Aspmyra Stadion.

A single point separates the two winless sides, with fallen giants Juve just ahead of the Norwegian champions.

Match preview

Following two dramatic draws - 4-4 against Borussia Dortmund and 2-2 versus Villarreal - Juventus were edged out by Real Madrid on matchday three; they then failed to beat Sporting Lisbon earlier this month, under new management.

Despite dominating the shot count on home turf, Juve had to settle for a 1-1 draw with the Portuguese champions, after Dusan Vlahovic drew them level late in the first half.

Including Sporting's early strike in Turin, the Bianconeri have conceded in seven consecutive Champions League matches since January - at an average of two goals per game - which highlights the extent of their malaise.

Looking back even further, the two-time continental champions have won only twice in their last 12 UEFA fixtures - and just once across their last dozen away games at Europe's top level.

Furthermore, Juve have made a stuttering start to life under new boss Luciano Spalletti, having failed to relaunch their ailing Serie A campaign on Saturday, when visiting rock-bottom Fiorentina.

Though they led through a superb Filip Kostic strike just before the break, Spalletti's side were held to a disappointing draw at Stadio Franchi, and any dreams of a Scudetto challenge are growing ever more distant.

Having won only two of their last 13 outings across all competitions - including one under caretaker coach Massimo Brambilla - Juventus are still stuck in crisis mode.

While their visitors are making a 25th appearance in the Champions League proper - extending an Italian record - Bodo/Glimt are midway through their first-ever campaign, after beating Sturm Graz 6-2 on aggregate in the playoffs.

The Bodo-based side are no rookies in Europe, though, having reached the Europa League semi-finals last season, and Tuesday will mark the 14th time they have faced Serie A opposition.

Before hosting Juve for the very first time, Glimt are in distinct danger of elimination, following a 1-0 home loss to Monaco on matchday four.

That result left Kjetil Knutsen's men on just two points - gleaned from 2-2 draws with Slavia Prague and Tottenham Hotspur - and they have now won none of their last seven continental games outside of qualifying.

Another failure at their Nordic stronghold - located just outside the Arctic Circle - would equal the club's longest winless streak in Europe, while hitting hopes of a precious top-24 finish.

Still seeking to become the first Norwegian team to win a Champions League group game since Rosenborg did so back in 2007, Glimt are at least well-placed to defend their Eliteserien title: after Friday's 2-1 defeat of KFUM Oslo, they are locked in a battle with Viking FK for Norway's top prize.

Bodo/Glimt Champions League form:

D D L L

Bodo/Glimt form (all competitions):

W W L L W W

Juventus Champions League form:

D D L D

Juventus form (all competitions):

L W W D D D

Team News

Following the 1-1 draw with Fiorentina on Saturday, Spalletti hinted at making several changes to Juve's starting XI in midweek, citing the need to use his whole squad amid a packed schedule.

Top scorer Vlahovic could therefore make way - having recently returned from international duty nursing an adductor problem - leaving Lois Openda and Jonathan David to vie for selection up front.

While Juan Cabal and Lloyd Kelly are both back in action, the Bianconeri are still missing Brazilian defender Bremer, whose fellow centre-back Daniele Rugani has just been ruled out by a muscular injury.

Bodo/Glimt will be without Jostein Gundersen, who must serve a suspension for his late red card against Monaco.

Back-up forward Ola Brynhildsen is also unavailable, due to a knee problem, but Knutsen otherwise has a full squad to select from.

After being rested at the weekend, Jens Petter Hauge will surely start, supporting Kasper Hogh up front: the ex-AC Milan winger has completed the most dribbles in this season's Champions League (18).

Bodo/Glimt possible starting lineup:

Khaikin; Sjovold, Bjortuft, Moe, Bjorkan; Evjen, Berg, Fet; Blomberg, Hogh, Hauge

Juventus possible starting lineup:

Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Gatti, Kelly; Cambiaso, Locatelli, Koopmeiners, Cabal; Zhegrova, Yildiz; David

We say: Bodo/Glimt 1-1 Juventus

The conditions in northern Norway can be difficult to adapt to - both freezing temperatures and a plastic pitch - so Juventus may see their wait for a Champions League victory extended.

Bodo/Glimt are always dangerous at their notorious headquarters, so the hosts can collect at least one more point on Tuesday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email