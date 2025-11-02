Sports Mole previews Tuesday's Champions League clash between Bodo/Glimt and Monaco, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Two teams still seeking their first victory in this phase of the Champions League will square off on Tuesday as Monaco visit Aspmyra Stadion in Norway to face Bodo/Glimt.

Both sides are on two points after three matchdays, with Glimt suffering a 3-1 defeat to Galatasaray in their last outing and Les Monegasques drawing 0-0 with Tottenham.

Match preview

Three games into the League Phase, the Norwegians have demonstrated their quality in the attacking third but have also been somewhat vulnerable at the back.

They have conceded seven times in their last three Champions League affairs, to go along with five goals scored, in what is their first appearance in this phase of the competition.

While they have been potent going forward, they have tended to leave it a little late, with all five of their goals scored in this phase coming in the second half, three with fewer than 15 minutes remaining.

Kjetil Knutsen’s men are unbeaten in their previous nine home matches played across all competitions, winning those last two by a combined margin of 6-1.

Only two of their previous 13 home fixtures in UEFA competitions have ended in defeat, though the Scandinavians have only triumphed in one of their previous eight matches played in Europe.

Tuesday will mark just the second time they face a French side in a European competition, as they drew 1-1 with Monaco’s arch-rivals Nice in the Europa League last season.

Sebastien Pocognoli inherited a wounded team in the Principality, both physically and emotionally, but things are going a little better on both fronts in recent weeks.

Les Monegasques are getting healthier and finding a little more consistency, winning two of their previous three Ligue 1 affairs, netting a combined six goals over that stretch.

That is a big contrast from a team that had been on a five-game winless run before late October, earning just two points after three Champions League matchdays.

Monaco are winless in their previous four away fixtures in this competition, conceding three or more goals in each of those outings, including a 4-1 loss at Club Brugge in September.

They have not won any of their previous six Champions League affairs, but they have avoided defeat in normal time in three of their last four such outings.

Their only previous meeting against a Norwegian club in Europe came over 20 years ago, in October 2005, when Viking beat them 1-0 in a UEFA Cup match played in Stavanger.

Bodo/Glimt Champions League form:

Bodo/Glimt form (all competitions):

Monaco Champions League form:

Monaco form (all competitions):

Team News

Do not expect to see Haitam Aleesami in the Bodo lineup on Tuesday as the defender is dealing with a hamstring strain, while Ola Brynhildsen is doubtful due to a knock.

Magnus Riisnaes could become the youngest player in club history to make his Champions League debut on his birthday as he turns 21 on matchday four, while Andreas Helmersen had the only goal for them in a defeat to Galatasaray on matchday three.

Both Vanderson and Eric Dier remain doubtful for Monaco with hamstring strains, Denis Zakaria has adductor pain and Lamine Camara is recovering from an ankle sprain.

Goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky suffered a minor setback in his return from a knee injury and is questionable for this one, Christian Mawissa has a sore hamstring, while Paul Pogba could be a week or two away from returning after hurting his ankle.

Bodo/Glimt possible starting lineup:

Haikin; Sjovold, Bjortuft, Nielsen, Maatta; Klynge, Berg, Fet; Auklend, Helmersen, Hauge

Monaco possible starting lineup:

Kohn; Kehrer, Salisu, Henrique; Diatta, Teze, Golovin, Ouattara; Akliouche, Minamino; Balogun

We say: Bodo/Glimt 0-2 Monaco

The conditions in Norway are never easy to play in, but Monaco have a little renewed confidence and are scoring more goals, and we trust that will continue against a side that are even worse than Monaco defensively.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email