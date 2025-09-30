Bodo/Glimt devastatingly denied their first-ever Champions League win as Tottenham Hotspur come from behind to secure a dramatic 2-2 draw.

Bodo/Glimt were by far the superior side in the first 45 minutes, creating numerous chances while largely preventing Spurs from breaking forward, yet the Norwegian champions failed to capitalise on their dominance, with Kasper Hogh missing a penalty and Sondre Fet firing over from six yards, leaving the game still goalless at the break.

The goals soon came in the second half as a flurry of action unfolded, with Jens Petter Hauge breaking the deadlock, Rodrigo Bentancur's equaliser being ruled out for a foul in the build-up, Hauge doubling Bodo/Glimt's lead and Micky van de Ven quickly pulling one back for Spurs.

Both teams went on to strike the woodwork in the following 20 minutes, but it was Spurs who would find the net next as Jostein Gundersen turned into his own net in the final minute of normal time, and that proved to be the final goal of the night as the game finished level at 2-2.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Tottenham Hotspur struggled to really get going tonight, and that is largely down to the brilliance of Bodo/Glimt, who made sure to never let Spurs settle in possession, while also constantly offering significant attacking threat.

Superlaget should have been multiple goals ahead at the end of the first half, having created 1.63 expected goals (xG) and taken 11 shots to Tottenham's 0.67xG and just three efforts.

However, major misses from Hogh and Fet left the game level at half-time, but then up stepped Hauge, who scored a jaw-dropping brace to help lead the hosts to a 2-0 victory, only for Tottenham to have a resurgence and come from behind to secure a dramatic 2-2 draw.

Van de Ven's first gave Spurs a much-needed boost heading into the final 20 minutes, and while Bodo/Glimt looked certain to hold firm, Tottenham continued to force the issue and were eventually awarded for their persistence when Gundersen turned into his own net.

BODO/GLIMT VS. TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR HIGHLIGHTS

35th min: Kasper Hogh (Bodo/Glimt) Penalty miss



Høgh fails to convert from the spot for Bødo/Glimt ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusuk pic.twitter.com/jfoFZRyv2k

Hogh misses the penalty!

Bodo/Glimt have been given a penalty for Rodrigo Bentancur's follow through on Fredrik Andre Bjorkan inside the penalty area, and Hogh will step up to take.

Hogh runs up to strike and absolutely blasts his effort over the bar - that is a poor penalty from Bodo/Glimt's number nine.

Jens Petter Hauge goal vs. Tottenham Hotspur (53rd min, Bodo/Glimt 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur)



Hauge with a sensational strike to put Bodo/Glimt ahead against Tottenham ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusuk pic.twitter.com/Ziit2VmMdm

Hauge has given Bodo/Glimt the lead in stunning style!

Bodo/Glimt fire the ball through the lines from defence into midfield, where Hakon Evjen quickly feeds the ball out wide to Hauge on the left wing.

Hauge drives into the box, cuts inside Pedro Porro onto his stronger right foot and curls a sensational strike into the top right corner.

Jens Petter Hauge goal vs. Tottenham Hotspur (66th min, Bodo/Glimt 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur)



Hauge has done it again to double Bødo/Glimt's lead over Tottenham ⚡️ ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusuk pic.twitter.com/T3diiyJfh6

Oh my word Hauge, that is absolutely superb! Two for Bodo/Glimt!

Evjen again feeds the ball out to Hauge, who has taken up a more central position this time, and the attacker skilfully feints a shot and chops past Porro onto his left foot.

Hauge's touch takes him into the penalty area, and the winger unleashes a fierce strike past Guglielmo Vicario and into the bottom right corner.

Micky van de Ven goal vs. Bodo/Glimt (68th min, Bodo/Glimt 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur)



Micky van de Ven pulls one back for Tottenham in Norway ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusuk pic.twitter.com/U892V7nyyM

Tottenham Hotspur are right back in it! Captain Van de Ven with the goal!

Tottenham lay off a short free-kick to Porro, who whips a curling cross into the centre of the Bodo/Glimt penalty area.

The cross perfectly picks out Van de Ven, and the captain powers his header past Nikita Haikin and into the back of the net, giving Spurs a lifeline.

Jostein Gundersen own-goal vs. Bodo/Glimt (89th min, Bodo/Glimt 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur)



Tottenham are back on level terms with Bødo/Glimt after a Gundersen own goal! ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusuk pic.twitter.com/5cZ7yjmaIo

Tottenham have equalised! Gundersen has put it into his own net!

Archie Gray is played through inside the Bodo/Glimt box and unleashes at goal, but Haikin is able to save with his feet.

The ball comes off Haikin and rebounds off Gundersen, bouncing into the central defender's own net as Spurs score the equaliser.

MAN OF THE MATCH - JENS PETTER HAUGE

Hauge was sensational for Bodo/Glimt tonight and utterly deserved to be on the winning side - scoring two stunning goals to give the hosts their initial 2-0 lead.

The winger not only scored two fantastic goals, but Hauge also created the most chances in the match (five) and won the most duels in the match (eight).

BODO/GLIMT VS. TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR MATCH STATS

Possession: Bodo/Glimt 52%-48% Tottenham Hotspur

Shots: Bodo/Glimt 18-8 Tottenham Hotspur

Shots on target: Bodo/Glimt 4-3 Tottenham Hotspur

Corners: Bodo/Glimt 4-5 Tottenham Hotspur

Fouls: Bodo/Glimt 11-7 Tottenham Hotspur

BEST STATS



Jens Petter Hauge puts Bodo/Glimt in front against Tottenham. ⚽️ It's their first ever home goal in the #UCL

WHAT NEXT?

Bodo/Glimt will continue their defence of the Norwegian Eliteserien title with back-to-back league matches against Haugesund and Sarpsborg 08, followed by their Champions League matchday three meeting with Galatasaray.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur face Leeds United and Aston Villa in their next Premier League games before matching up against AS Monaco in their Champions League matchday three fixture.

