Bodo/Glimt vs. Spurs: Head-to-head record and past meetings

Both out to prolong their unbeaten starts to the 2025-26 Champions League league phase, Bodo/Glimt and Tottenham Hotspur square off at the former's Aspmyra Stadion home on Tuesday night.

The two outfits have a combined four points on the board from matchweek one, as Thomas Frank oversaw a 1-0 Spurs triumph over Villarreal thanks to an early own goal from Yellow Submarine goalkeeper Luiz Junior.

Meanwhile, Bodo/Glimt's first-ever Champions League league phase/group-stage came saw the Norwegian outfit mount a noteworthy comeback, reversing a 2-0 deficit to draw 2-2 with Czech giants Slavia Prague.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 2

Bodo/Glimt wins: 0

Draws: 0

Tottenham Hotspur wins: 2

Prior to 2025, Bodo/Glimt and Tottenham Hotspur had never crossed paths in competitive action; by the end of the current calendar year, they would have locked horns on three occasions in European tournaments.

The Norwegian champions and North London powerhouses first collided in the semi-finals of the 2024-25 Europa League, where Ange Postecoglou's men avoided an aggregate upset as they advanced to the final by virtue of a 5-1 success over two legs.

The two clubs' inaugural meeting was fought at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where Brennan Johnson opened the scoring in the 39th second of the game before James Maddison and Dominic Solanke also struck in the English capital.

Ulrik Saltnes's late consolation for Bodo/Glimt offered the Scandinavians a glimmer of hope for the return fixture in the Arctic Circle, but with the score still 0-0 with an hour gone in the second leg, the hosts' prospects were looking bleak.

A stalemate would have sufficed for Spurs, but in between the 60th and 70th minute, Solanke and Pedro Porro found the back of the net as Tottenham made absolutely sure of their place in the final with a 2-0 victory.

Spurs' pair of triumphs over Bodo/Glimt in the 2024-25 Europa League extended their 100% record over Norwegian teams, as the Lilywhites also defeated Tromso twice in the 2013-14 Europa League and Lyn in both legs of their 1972-73 UEFA Cup first-round tie.

In contrast, Bodo/Glimt have been put to the sword in all five of their UEFA competition matches against English clubs, having also been beaten by Arsenal twice in the 2022-23 Europa League and Manchester United once in the 2024-25 competition.

Last two meetings

May 08, 2025: Bodo/Glimt 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur (Europa League)

May 01, 2025: Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Bodo/Glimt (Europa League)

