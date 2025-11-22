Arsenal officials reportedly hold talks with Kenan Yildiz's agent as they look to steal a march on their London rivals, Chelsea.

Arsenal officials have reportedly held talks with the agent of Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz.

The Turkey international has emerged as a potential target for top Premier League clubs after impressing with his performances for Juventus.

After scoring 12 goals and nine assists in 52 matches last term, Yildiz has gone on to net three times and contribute four assists in 14 appearances in the current campaign.

The 20-year-old's versatility also makes him an appealing option to his suitors, having demonstrated that he can play as a number 10, on either flank or as a centre forward.

Arsenal spotted in Yildiz talks

Chelsea are believed to be among the clubs monitoring Yildiz, who is facing an uncertain future in Turin due to his contract situation.

The attacker is under contract until the summer of 2029, but he is currently one of Juventus' lowest earners.

The Italian giants are keen to agree a new deal on improved terms as they look to ward off the growing transfer interest.

However, Arsenal are threatening to dent Juventus' hopes of a fresh contract, with Caught Offside reporting that club officials have been spotted in discussions with Yildiz's agent, Jorge Mendes, in Turin.

The report suggests that Mikel Arteta's side could be looking to steal a march on the likes of Chelsea by establishing positive relationships with Yildiz's camp.

What is Yildiz's asking price?

Juventus boss Luciano Spalletti will be reluctant to lose a key player, so Juventus will demand a significant fee to consider sanctioning a sale.

There is a belief that it will take a fee in the region of €90m (£79m) to €100m (£88m) for Juventus to allow their star man to leave the club.

From Arsenal's perspective, they are likely to wait until next summer until they decide whether they will seriously pursue a move for Yildiz, especially as they spent big in the most recent transfer window.