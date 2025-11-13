Chelsea to 'battle' UCL contenders for Juventus star

Chelsea reportedly face competition from two Champions League contenders for Juventus star.





Chelsea are reportedly monitoring a Juventus star due to the possibility of a contract dispute in Turin.

Enzo Maresca’s team are currently third in the Premier League table despite a few mixed results at the start of the season, including a 2-1 defeat by Sunderland at Stamford Bridge.

Only Manchester City (23) have scored more than the West London club, who have netted 21 goals after 11 games, despite Cole Palmer’s absence in recent weeks.

Nevertheless, their commendable start has not prevented links to attacking additions, with Juventus’ Kenan Yildiz rumoured to be on the Blues’ radar.

Chelsea transfer news: Why Blues target Yildiz reportedly wants Juventus exit

According to The Gazzetta, Yildiz is not pleased with his financial terms in Turin, with the 20-year-old one of the team’s low earners.

The youngster earns a reported €56,900 (£49,000) weekly, which is significantly lower than the top earner, Dusan Vlahovic, at €427,000 (£368,000).

While the report suggests that Yildiz does not want an improvement matching the Serbian forward, he is said to be hoping for a pay bump to put him closer to the top of the team's earnings and away from the bottom.

However, the Turkish star's contract length — his current deal expires in 2029 — means the Old Lady are in no rush to agree fresh terms with their star player, who left Bayern Munich for Italy's top club in 2022.

Yildiz has scored 11 goals in 72 Serie A appearances and 19 in 98 matches across all competitions, and Chelsea value his talent, but the Blues are not alone in their interest.

Kenan Yildiz: Chelsea to reportedly tussle with two European heavyweights for Juve star

While it remains to be seen whether Chelsea advance their interest in Yildiz, who is reportedly available for €100m (£88m), they are likely to face competition from two other strong teams for the youngster.

The report suggests that both Real Madrid and Arsenal are monitoring the Juventus youngster, with both clubs planning to make a move if the sensation does not reach an agreement with the Italian club.

A potential three-way battle benefits the Bianconeri, who could sell to the highest bidder if all three clubs push for the Turkey international’s signing.

Whether these clubs truly need Yildiz is debatable due to Chelsea having several forward players, as do Arsenal, who signed a few attackers in the summer, including Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke, while Los Blancos have a surfeit of forwards: Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo, Arda Guler and Brahim Diaz in reserve.