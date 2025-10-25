Sunderland rise into second spot in the Premier League table courtesy of a stunning 2-1 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea's four-game winning streak has come to an end, with the Blues suffering a shock 2-1 defeat to Sunderland in Saturday's Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge.

Alejandro Garnacho's first Chelsea goal sent Enzo Maresca's side ahead, with the Argentina international finding a route into the back of the net through the legs of Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs.

However, Sunderland were level in the 22nd minute through Wilson Isidor, before Chemsdine Talbi scored a late, late winner for the Black Cats on a famous afternoon for the promoted outfit.

The result has left Chelsea in seventh spot in the Premier League table, five points behind the leaders Arsenal, while Sunderland have incredibly risen into second position.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

This match showed why Chelsea are not ready to be challengers for the Premier League title despite showing plenty of positive signs in the early stages of the 2025-26 campaign.

Having taken the lead, this is a match that Chelsea should have won, but Sunderland deserve huge credit, with the Black Cats coming up with one of their best results in recent history.

Sunderland look every inch a Premier League outfit, and in truth, a top-half spot should be achievable for this squad, with the Black Cats buying incredibly well over the summer.

Regis Le Bris's side have risen into second spot in the table - they have been one of the stories of the season so far, and long may it continue, as promoted outfits have struggled far too often.

Chelsea need to reset after having a four-game winning run broken, and this was their third defeat in the Premier League this term, with the result leaving them down in seventh spot in the division.

CHELSEA VS. SUNDERLAND HIGHLIGHTS

Alejandro Garnacho goal vs. Sunderland (4th min, Chelsea 1-0 Sunderland)

Chelsea take the lead in the fourth minute, and it is a first Blues goal for Garnacho, with the Argentina international smashing the ball through the legs of the Sunderland goalkeeper after being found by Pedro Neto.

Wilson Isidor goal vs. Chelsea (22nd min, Chelsea 1-1 Sunderland)

Sunderland level the scores in the 22nd minute of the match, as Isidor flicks the ball home from close range after Chelsea had failed to deal with a long throw - it is all square at Stamford Bridge.

Chemsdine Talbi goal vs. Chelsea (93rd min, Chelsea 1-2 Sunderland)

Incredible scenes at Stamford Bridge, as Sunderland take a 2-1 lead in the final stages, with Talbi carefully finding the bottom corner after excellent hold-up play from Brian Brobbey.

MAN OF THE MATCH - WILSON ISIDOR

Isidor came up trumps for Sunderland at Stamford Bridge, with the attacker levelling the scores, but it was his overall performance that earns him the man-of-the-match award.

The 25-year-old made three shots in total and won two aerial duels, and his work in the final third of the field earns him this accolade, although Sunderland goalkeeper Roefs also deserves a special mention.

BEST STATS



CHELSEA VS. SUNDERLAND MATCH STATS

Possession: Chelsea 69%-31% Sunderland

Shots: Chelsea 16-10 Sunderland

Shots on target: Chelsea 7-4 Sunderland

Corners: Chelsea 9-1 Sunderland

Fouls: Chelsea 15-13 Sunderland

WHAT NEXT?

Chelsea's attention will now switch to the EFL Cup, preparing to head to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday night in the fourth round of the competition, before returning to league action against Tottenham Hotspur next Saturday.

Sunderland, meanwhile, will continue their Premier League season at home to Everton on November 3.

