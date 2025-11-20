Juventus director and Italy legend Giorgio Chiellini issues an update on the future of in-demand attacker Kenan Yildiz amid claims that Chelsea are looking to sign the Turkish youngster.

Twenty-year-old Yildiz is the jewel in the Turin crown and has averaged a goal contribution every other game this season, bagging three of his own and four assists from 14 outings in all competitions.

Yildiz's rapid rise to fame has supposedly alerted a number of top European teams, including Chelsea, whose name has often cropped up in conversations about the Turkish talent.

The likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Arsenal and Manchester United have also been credited with an interest in Yildiz, who is currently one of Juve's lowest earners on under £50,000 a week.

Yildiz's contract with the Bianconeri runs until the summer of 2029, but the 20-year-old's future has naturally been called into question given his low wages and significant interest from elsewhere on the continent.

Juventus chief confident of Kenan Yildiz stay

However, Juventus are working to extend Yildiz's terms as a matter of priority, and the club's head of football operations - Euro 2020 winner Chiellini - has affirmed that the attacker is determined to find an agreement with the Old Lady.

"We are working on new deal for Kenan Yildiz, so keep calm," Fabrizio Romano quotes Chiellini as saying. "The intention from all sides is the same, we plan to continue together."

Even if Yildiz and Juventus cannot shake hands on a new deal, the Italian giants can demand a sizeable fee for the 20-year-old in 2026 thanks to his long-running contract, and at least €100m (£88.2m) may be required for his signature.

Yildiz was a product of Bayern Munich's youth academy before joining Juventus in the summer of 2022, since when he has produced 19 goals and 15 assists in 98 appearances for the Bianconeri across all tournaments.

The 2005-born starlet also captained Juve in their 1-0 Champions League loss to Real Madrid earlier this season and has scored five goals for the Turkish national team, who will compete in next year's World Cup playoffs.

What Kenan Yildiz alternatives can Chelsea target?

Even though the likes of Chelsea, Real and Arsenal can offer Yildiz a mammoth pay rise, Juventus are expected to offer him a renewal that would reflect his status as one of the squad's standout names.

The ex-Bayern protege can operate in a central and wide position, but while Chelsea have plenty of players capable of doing a job on the wing, it is not the same story for Enzo Maresca in the number 10 area.

The Blues could instead tap into the South American market, as they are reported to have sent an offer of around £8.6m for a 17-year-old Brazilian playmaker, but whether he would go straight into the first team is unclear.

Barcelona's Fermin Lopez is likely unattainable, but fellow Blaugrana playmaker Dani Olmo - who has fallen down the Camp Nou pecking order thanks to Lopez's form - could be an intriguing option for Chelsea.