Chelsea are allegedly making an attempt to add yet another Brazilian starlet to their ranks in the near future.

Throughout the reign of Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, the Blues have relentlessly looked to sign South American talent and integrate them into the senior squad.

Although some deals have proven failures, the likes of Andrey Santos and Estevao Willian are flourishing under Enzo Maresca and there is hope that Ecuador's Kendry Paez, currently on loan at Strasbourg, can eventually join the pair in the Premier League.

Work continues behind the scenes, however, and reports emerged last week that Chelsea had agreed terms to sign 16-year-old Deiner Ordonez from Independiente del Valle.

According to PH Cruzeirense, the West Londoners have set the wheels in motion regarding another potential deal.

Chelsea looking to sign another Brazilian starlet

The report claims that Cruzeiro youngster Felipe Morais is being closely monitoring by Chelsea's recruitment team.

An offer of £8.6m is said to have been sent to their Cruzeiro counterparts to determine whether there is any chance of plans being put in place for an eventual transfer.

Playmaker Morais is currently starring for Brazil at the Under-17s World Cup where he has netted two goals and helped his nation reach the quarter-finals.

While he is yet to make a senior outing for Cruzeiro, the 17-year-old has already racked up 19 appearances for the Under-20s side.

Despite a length of contract not being clear, it is suggested that a release clause in the region of €100m (£88.14m) is present among his current terms.

What is likely outcome?

With Morais not turning 18 years of age until August, he will not be able to represent Chelsea or another major European club until that month at the very earliest.

The lack of first-team experience means that there is no immediate prospect of senior football at Stamford Bridge, and it may be determined that Morais remains at Cruzeiro regardless of whether a deal is successfully negotiated.

That said, his performances at the Under-17s World Cup inevitably means that interest will ramp up ahead of the winter transfer window.

Depending on the stance of his club, Morais could be left with a decision to make over whether to spend the next phase of his development in his homeland or follow the path of some of his compatriots.