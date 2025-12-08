Arsenal transfer news: Gunners 'to rival' Real Madrid for Juventus attacker

By Carter White | 08 Dec 2025 16:54

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Juventus attacker Kenan Yildiz, who is also a target of Real Madrid ahead of the January transfer window.

The Gunners have made an exceptional start to the 2025-26 campaign but suffered a rare setback on the weekend, when they lost at the home of Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Heading into the final seconds of the contest, Emiliano Buendia found the net for the hosts to win the contest by a 2-1 scoreline.

Mikel Arteta's men will be looking to avoid back-to-back defeats for the first time this season when they travel to Club Brugge on Wednesday night.

The North Londoners are currently unbeaten on the Champions League scene, winning five straight League Phase contests.

Arsenal join Real Madrid in Yildiz race?

According to Italian outlet Tutto Juve, Arsenal are plotting a move for a star of Serie A ahead of the January transfer window.

The report claims that the Gunners are considering an ambitious swoop for Juventus man Yildiz during the New Year trading point.

As well as Mikel Arteta's men, it is understood that Spanish giants Real Madrid are keen on securing the talents of the 20-year-old.

It is stated that Club World Cup champions Chelsea submitted a £59m bid for Yildiz in July, when the Blues witnessed their offer swiftly rejected.

It is believed that the Turkey international's price tag could exceed £88m, with a bidding war on the cards between European heavyweights.

Alonso admiration and PL interest

Speaking earlier in the current campaign, Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso revealed his admiration for many Juventus players, including Yildiz.

The 20-year-old has made a sensational start to the 2025-26 term, scoring five goals and providing three assists across 13 Serie A matches.

Despite his current terms at Allianz Stadium expiring in 2029, Juventus are still looking to arrange a new deal for Yildiz.