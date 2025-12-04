Preview: Bristol City vs Millwall - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 04 Dec 2025 12:10 , Last updated: 04 Dec 2025 13:44

Bristol City and Millwall square off at Ashton Gate on Saturday afternoon with just two points separating the teams in the Championship table.

The sixth-placed hosts are adrift of the opponents who are in third position, and there is an opportunity for both to end the day inside the top two if a number of results go their way.

Match preview

With inconsistency having crept into their game since the start of September, Gerhard Struber will remain delighted that Bristol City sit in the top six of the standings.

Despite winning just two of their last six games, the Robins are only four points adrift of the automatic promotion spots ahead of playing three of their next four matches at Ashton Gate.

Although there was disappointment in losing 2-0 at a resurgent Wrexham, victories have been posted against Swansea City and Portsmouth with clean sheets kept in the process.

Just four goals have been conceded in the five fixtures since a 5-1 reverse at Stoke City, giving Bristol City the joint-sixth best defensive record in the division.

Their home form is also on an upward trajectory with three wins having been recorded from their last four outings on familiar territory.

Millwall's Championship form has followed a similar pattern to their hosts with Alex Neil's side having gone through the bulk of November without a win.

However, the Lions concluded the penultimate month of 2025 with back-to-back victories over Sheffield Wednesday and Southampton.

Given the form of the latter, that 3-2 triumph goes down as one of their most notable of this campaign, and Millwall now have 19 points from their 10 fixtures at The Den.

Only two defeats have come in eight away fixtures, yet Millwall make the trip to Bristol having won just one of their last six such encounters.

That came at Queens Park Rangers on October 18, Millwall having since conceded nine times across a triple-header at Oxford United, Birmingham City and Portsmouth.

Bristol City Championship form:

L L D W L W

Millwall Championship form:

D L D L W W

Team News

With Neto Borges having impressed against Portsmouth and Scott Twine able to return to the starting lineup, Struber may not make alterations to his Bristol City XI.

Jason Knight is pushing for a return but may have to settle for a place on the substitutes' bench, the same applying to Max Bird who has been back in training after injury.

Anis Mehmeti's winner at Fratton Park took him to six goals and six assists from 18 Championship appearances in 2025-26.

Alfie Doughty, Will Smallbone and Thierno Ballo - who set up the winner against Southampton - are all in contention for a return to the Millwall XI.

Midfielder Luke Cundle has been ruled out for approximately two months due to a shoulder injury, joining a list of players such as Massimo Luongo and Josh Coburn who are sidelined.

Bristol City possible starting lineup:

Vitek; Tanner, Dickie, Vyner; McCrorie, Randell, Sykes, Borges; Twine; Riis, Mehmeti

Millwall possible starting lineup:

Crocombe; Crama, Taylor, Cooper, McNamara; De Norre, Smallbone; Azeez, Bangura-Williams, Emakhu; Ivanovic

We say: Bristol City 2-1 Millwall

With both teams inconsistent when it comes to their respective home and away fixtures, this is a difficult match to predict. However, Bristol City getting back to winning ways last time out may prove key, leaving us to predict a narrow home victory.

