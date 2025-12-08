Man City transfer news: Citizens outcast emerges as summer target for Celtic?

By Carter White | 08 Dec 2025 17:28

Manchester City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega is reportedly wanted by Scottish side Celtic in the 2026 summer transfer window.

The 33-year-old has completely fallen out of favour with the Citizens and will not feature when they face Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The departure of Ederson has not increased opportunities for Ortega, who is firmly at the bottom of Pep Guardiola's pecking order.

Both joining the club during the summer transfer window, Gianluigi Donnarumma and James Trafford are the matchday options for Man City.

Even backup shot-stopper Marcus Bettinelli is ahead of Ortega, who rarely travels with the matchday squad anymore.

© Imago

Man City outcast Ortega wanted by Celtic?

According to Football Insider, Manchester City shot-stopper Ortega could be set for an interesting move during the next calendar year.

The report claims that Scottish Premiership giants Celtic are in the hunt for the services of the 33-year-old German in the near future.

With Ortega's current deal at the Etihad expiring in June, it is understood that the goalkeeper is preparing for a summer exit.

Aware of the situation, Celtic are supposedly lining up a free transfer deal for the veteran, who is in search of regular football.

It is believed that Ortega could be a permanent Paradise Park replacement for Kasper Schmeichel, who at 39 years of age is approaching the conclusion of his career.

All change at Celtic

With the ability to play confidently with the ball at his feet, Ortega is reportedly viewed as a great fit to the style of Celtic's new boss.

The Bhoys appointed Wilfried Nancy recently, with the head coach taking charge of his first match in Scotland on the weekend.

Despite excessive use of a little tactics board in the dugout, the Frenchman was unable to mastermind a maiden win, with Celtic losing 2-1 at home to title rivals Hearts.