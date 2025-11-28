Preview: Hibernian vs Celtic - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 28 Nov 2025 13:09 , Last updated: 28 Nov 2025 13:41

Second takes on third in the Scottish Premiership when Hibernian host Celtic at the Easter Road Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The hosts are third in the table with 21 points from 14 games, while the visitors are second in the standings with 26 points from 12 fixtures.

Match preview

Hibernian recorded a superb third-placed finish in the Scottish Premiership last season, climbing from a disappointing eighth-placed result in 2023-24, and Hibs have picked up where they left off so far this campaign.

David Gray's side are third in the table with 21 points after 14 games, from five wins, six draws and three defeats, although they are only ahead of Motherwell and Rangers on goal difference - with the two trailing teams also boasting games in hand over Hibs.

Hibernian initially made a slow start to the campaign, including being eliminated from both Europa League and Conference League qualifiers, crashing out of the Scottish League Cup in the quarter-finals and managing only one win in their first seven league games.

However, Gray's side eventually ended a six-game winless run in the league with a 4-0 demolition of Livingston on matchday eight, and they built on that triumph with three wins, one draw and one loss in their next five outings, including a three-match unbeaten streak and two consecutive victories.

However, that run came to a crushing end in a 2-0 defeat to Motherwell during midweek, and Hibernian's performance will certainly concern Gray, as his side managed just two shots and 30% possession - albeit with 10-men following Grant Hanley's first-half dismissal.

Gray will be hoping for a significantly improved showing as he looks for his side to immediately bounce back from that defeat, but Hibs face another challenging task as they host the champions Celtic at Easter Road.

While Celtic have been far from their usual dominant selves across the entirety of this campaign thus far, interim manager Martin O'Neill has certainly improved performance levels and results, with the Bhoys heading into this meeting with five wins and just one loss in their last six games.

Alongside their improved form leaving them with plenty of confidence coming into this encounter, Celtic will have extra motivation as they are set to play for the final time under the legendary manager, with Wilfried Nancy's appointment expected in the coming days.

O'Neill will be hoping to leave Celtic in the best possible place ahead of Nancy's imminent arrival, and a win on Sunday could see the gap on league leaders Hearts closed to just one point.

The interim manager returned to the helm with the Bhoys trailing the Jambos by eight points following their 3-1 defeat to the leaders back in October, but O'Neill has managed to close the gap to just four points, while Celtic also boast a game in hand over the leaders.

Not only are Celtic certainly going to be boosted by their recent run of results, including a fantastic 3-1 win over Feyenoord in the Europa League in midweek, the Bhoys will draw confidence from their impressive record in this fixture.

Celtic have lost just one of their last 10 meetings with Hibernian, registering seven victories and two draws during that run.

Hibernian Scottish Premiership form:

W L D W W L

Hibernian form (all competitions):

W L D W W L

Celtic Scottish Premiership form:

W L L W W W

Celtic form (all competitions):

W W L W W W

Team News

Hibernian are expected to remain without Alasana Manneh, Josh Campbell and Rudi Molotnikov due to injury problems, while Hanley will also be unavailable following his red card last time out.

As a result, Warren O'Hora is likely to join Jack Iredale and Rocky Kiranga in central defence, with Nicky Cadden and Chris Cadden featuring from wide positions.

Further forward, Jamie McGrath, Martin Boyle and Kieron Bowie have consistently featured in attack for Hibernian this term, and the trio are likely to continue their partnership against the Bhoys.

Meanwhile, Celtic are anticipated to remain without Alistair Johnston, Callum Osmand, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Jota and Marcelo Saracchi due to injury problems, while the rest of the squad should be available for selection.

Following a brilliant 3-1 away win against Feyenoord in the Europa League, O'Neill could opt to name an unchanged team against Hibs.

Daizen Maeda registered two assists in that win and should continue leading the line, with Luke McCowan, Reo Hatate, Yang Hyun-Jun, Callum McGregor and Arne Engels providing support.

Hibernian possible starting lineup:

Sallinger; O'Hora, Kiranga, Iredale; C Cadden, Mulligan, Barlaser, N Cadden; McGrath; Bowie, Boyle

Celtic possible starting lineup:

Schmeichel; Donovan, Trusty, Scales, Tierney; Engels, McGregor, Hatate; McCowan, Maeda, Hyun-Jun

We say: Hibernian 1-2 Celtic

Hibernian are enjoying a strong season, but they are likely to be deflated following their 2-0 loss to Motherwell, while Celtic will be boosted by their impressive run of results under departing interim boss O'Neill.

Alongside the Bhoys' formidable record in this fixture, we are backing Celtic to secure the victory in this one.

