Sports Mole previews Saturday's Scottish Premiership clash between Livingston and Hibernian, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Livingston and Hibernian, two teams at opposite ends of the Scottish Premiership standings, will clash on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts are at the foot of the table with just six points from 10 games, while the visitors are fourth in the standings with 14 points from their 10 fixtures.

Match preview

After suffering relegation from the Scottish Premiership in 2023-24, Livingston were able to immediately return to the top flight after winning the promotion playoffs last season, but the Lions have struggled to adapt to life back in the top division so far this campaign.

David Martindale's side sit rock bottom of the standings with just six points after 10 fixtures, having recorded one win, three draws and six defeats.

The Lions actually had a positive start to the Scottish Premiership campaign, drawing 2-2 with Kilmarnock before beating fellow-promoted side Falkirk 3-1.

However, Livingston were unable to build on that triumph, with the Lions going on to lose six and draw two of their next eight league matches, while they have also been knocked out of the Scottish League Cup by Hibernian during that time.

As a result, Livingston already trail safety by four points, leaving Martindale desperate for his side to end their winless run and avoid slipping any further behind the pack in the fight for survival.

Livingston face yet another challenging fixture on Saturday, though, as the Lions will come up against a Hibernian side that sit fourth in the standings with three wins, five draws and only two defeats from their first 10 league games.

Despite Hibernian's positive position in the Scottish Premiership table, Hibs have experienced a mixed start to the 2025-26 season as a whole.

David Gray's side failed to qualify for any European competition after being eliminated from the Europa League second qualifying round by Midtjylland and the Conference League playoff round by Legia Warsaw, while they have also been knocked out of the Scottish League Cup by Rangers in the quarter-finals.

Despite their disappointing records in cup competitions, Hibernian remained undefeated in their first six league games with five draws and one win, and they have since recorded two wins and two defeats.

Those losses came against league leaders and rivals Hearts, devastatingly conceding a 91st-minute winner to Craig Halkett, and to Danny Rohl's new Rangers side.

Gray's side were the stronger team in the recent loss to the Gers, and the manager will be looking for a similar performance but an improved result when they face Livingston on Saturday.

Livingston Scottish Premiership form:

L L D L L D

Livingston form (all competitions):

L L D L L D

Hibernian Scottish Premiership form:

L W W L D D

Hibernian form (all competitions):

L W W L D D

Team News

Livingston are dealing with a number of injury issues heading into this match, including Adam Montgomery, Aidan Denholm, Cameron Kerr, Ryan McGowan and Shane Blaney.

Saturday's hosts produced an encouraging performance in the heartbreaking late loss to Motherwell last time out, and Martindale may decide to name an unchanged side in hopes of a similar performance but better result in this one.

As for the visitors, Hibernian will remain without the services of Alasana Manneh and Joe Newell due to ongoing injury problems, while Thibault Klidje may drop out of the starting team after coming off with an injury concern in the defeat to Rangers.

Martin Boyle could partner Kieron Bowie in attack in Klidje's absence, with Nicky Cadden and Chris Cadden playing from wide positions.

Further back, a similar back three of Rocky Kiranga, Grant Hanley and Jack Iredale is expected to start, with Raphael Sallinger in goal.

Livingston possible starting lineup:

Prior; Brenet, Finlayson, Wilson, Montano; Tait, Sylla; Smith, Pittman, May; Bokila

Hibernian possible starting lineup:

Sallinger; Kiranga, Hanley, Iredale; C Cadden, Mulligan, Barlaser, McGrath, N Cadden; Bowie, Boyle

We say: Livingston 0-3 Hibernian

Livingston have had a miserable start to the campaign, and combined with Hibernian boasting the third-best away record in the league this season, we are expecting a comfortably away win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

