Sports Mole previews Saturday's Scottish Premiership clash between Hibernian and Livingston, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Hibernian and Livingston, both aiming for just their second victories in the 2025-26 Scottish Premiership season, will clash on Saturday on matchday eight.

The hosts are seventh in the standings with eight points, while the visitors are ninth in the table with six points.

Match preview

Hibernian recorded a superb third-placed finish in the Scottish Premiership last season, a notable improvement on their eighth-placed finish in 2023-24.

However, Hibs have failed to achieve those some heights so far this season, as they sit seventh in the standings with eight points from seven matches.

David Gray's side have won only one of their seven league fixtures, alongside a league-most five draws and one defeat, although they are only outside the top six on goal difference.

Hibernian actually started the league campaign with a win over Dundee, but they are since without a win in their last six, while they are also winless in their last eight games across all competitions.

That run includes their Scottish League Cup elimination against Rangers, losing 2-0 in the quarter-finals, and their elimination from the Conference League in the playoff qualifying round, losing 5-4 to Legia Warsaw.

Gray will be looking for his side to end that run with a streak-snapping victory against Livingston, and the hosts will be confident against the struggling newly-promoted side.

Livingston were promoted from the Scottish Championship last season after beating Ross County in the promotion playoff final, and they made an initial strong start to the new campaign.

David Martindale's side won three of their four Scottish League Cup group games, while they started the league season with a draw against Kilmarnock and a win against Falkirk.

However, the Lions were defeated 2-0 by Saturday's opposition in the second round of the Scottish League Cup, and that loss sparked a run of five losses and two draws from their last seven games.

Those results leave Livingston placed ninth in the Scottish Premiership standings with six points from eight matches, having recorded one win, three draws and four defeats.

Now sitting above the bottom two on only goal difference, Martindale will be desperate for his side to start picking up points to distance themselves from the drop zone, starting with a positive result on Saturday.

Hibernian Scottish Premiership form:

L D D D D D

Hibernian form (all competitions):

L D D L D D

Livingston Scottish Premiership form:

D L L D L L

Livingston form (all competitions):

D L L D L L

Team News

Hibernian are expected to remain without Alasana Manneh (hamstring), Joe Newell (groin) and Thody Youan (ankle) until late October due to injury problems.

After a devastating late defeat to rivals Hearts in their last match before the international break, Gray could look to make changes to his starting team, meaning the likes of Jamie McGrath and Dylan Levitt could start.

McGrath could replace Josh Campbell in attacking midfield, with Kieron Bowie and Martin Boyle continuing further forward, while Levitt may partner Josh Mulligan in a deeper position.

As for Livingston, Aidan Denholm (hamstring), Cameron Kerr (unspecified), Cristian Montano and Ryan McGowan (unspecified) are out with injuries.

A similar defence of Daniel Finlayson, Mohammad Sylla, Danny Wilson and Adam Montgomery, ahead of goalkeeper Jerome Prior, is expected to feature.

Top scorer Scott Pittman, with three league goals, should continue in midfield, with Mahamadou Susoho and Macaulay Tait also expected to start.

Hibernian possible starting lineup:

Sallinger; O'Hora, Hanley, Iredale; Cadden, Mulligan, Levitt, Obita; McGrath; Bowie, Boyle

Livingston possible starting lineup:

Prior; Finlayson, Sylla, Wilson, Montgomery; Pittman, Susoho, Tait; Smith, May, McLennan

We say: Hibernian 2-0 Livingston

Hibernian may be winless in their last eight matches across all competitions, but Livingston have lost five of their last seven, and alongside the home advantage, we expect the hosts tp end their streak with a win in this one.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email