Sports Mole previews Saturday's Scottish Premiership clash between St Mirren and Hibernian, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

St Mirren and Hibernian, both aiming to end winless runs in the Scottish Premiership, are set to meet on Saturday evening at the SMISA Stadium.

The hosts are eighth in the standings with 10 points from 10 matches, while the away side are third in the table with 15 points from their 11 fixtures.

Match preview

St Mirren have consistently finished in the top half of the standings in the last three seasons, placing sixth in 2022-23 and 2024-25 and fifth in 2023-24.

Stephen Robinson would have had aims of another top-half finish and to push for the European places this season, but the Saints have faced a challenging opening to the campaign.

Following three wins and a draw in the Scottish League Cup, St Mirren failed to win any of their first four league matches, suffering an opening-day defeat to Celtic followed by three straight draws, while they did progress past Hearts in the second round of the league cup during that run.

St Mirren finally won their first Scottish Premiership match of the campaign on matchday five against Falkirk, followed by beating Kilmarnock on penalties in the Scottish League Cup quarter-finals and Dundee in the league.

However, a lacklustre run of three defeats and one draw followed in the Scottish Premiership, seeing the Saints fall to eighth in the standings with 10 points from 10 games, meaning they trail the top six by four points.

Robinson will be hoping to end their four-game winless run in the league when they take on Hibernian on Saturday, and the Saints will aim to draw confidence from their superb 4-1 win against Motherwell in the league cup semi-final during at the weekend.

As for Hibernian, David Gray's side have experienced a mixed 2025-26 season so far, with several underwhelming as well as positive results.

Hibs started the campaign by being eliminated from the Europa League second qualifying round, relegating them into the Conference League qualifiers, and despite reaching the playoff round, Gray's side were unable to qualify for the league phase as they lost 5-4 on aggregate to Legia Warsaw.

In regards to their league form, Hibs won their opening match of the term before drawing their following five matches and then devastatingly losing 1-0 to rivals Hearts on matchday seven.

Hibernian did quickly bounce back from that loss by securing back-to-back wins against Livingston and Aberdeen, but they have since failed to win their last two matches, losing 1-0 to Rangers and drawing 2-2 with the Lions.

Despite the mixed results, Hibernian currently place third in the Scottish Premiership standings with 15 points, but they could fall down the table given they have played one game more than several of the teams below them.

In an attempt to strengthen their third place in the league, Hibernian will be aiming for a much-needed fourth league victory of the campaign against the Saints, but history suggests they may struggle to achieve that.

Hibs have failed to win any of the last seven meetings with St Mirren across all competitions, including four draws and three defeats during that time.

St Mirren Scottish Premiership form:

D L L L W W

St Mirren form (all competitions):

W D L L L W

Hibernian Scottish Premiership form:

D L W W L D

Hibernian form (all competitions):

D L W W L D

Team News

Robinson is expected to have a fully available squad to choose from on Saturday evening as his side have avoided any fresh injuries in recent matches.

After the superb 4-1 win against Motherwell in the Scottish League Cup semi-final, Robinson may decide to name an unchanged team on Saturday, including striker Mikael Mandron, who netted a brace.

As for the visitors, Alasana Manneh, Dylan Levitt, Joe Newell, Rudi Molotnikov and Warren O'Hora will be out of action due to injury issues.

Jamie McGrath, Martin Boyle and Thibault Klidje all contributed to a goal in their 2-2 draw with Livingston last time out, and all three are expected to start in attack in this one.

St Mirren possible starting lineup:

George; Fraser, Freckleton, Gogic; Richardson, Baccus, O'Hara, Phillips, John; Mandron, N'Lundulu

Hibernian possible starting lineup:

Sallinger; Kiranga, Hanley, Iredale; Mulligan, Chaiwa, Barlaser, Obita; McGrath, Boyle, Klidje

We say: St Mirren 1-1 Hibernian

St Mirren have drawn four of their 10 matches this term and Hibs have drawn six of their 11 fixtures, and alongside all of the last three meetings between these two ending all square, we expect this one to end as a stalemate.

