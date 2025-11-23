Sports Mole previews Tuesday's Scottish Premiership clash between Motherwell and Hibernian, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Motherwell and Hibernian will both aim to extend their unbeaten runs in the Scottish Premiership when they come together at Fir Park on Tuesday.

The hosts are sixth in the standings with 18 points from 12 league fixtures, while the visitors are third in the table with 21 points from 13 games.

Match preview

Motherwell endured a difficult second half to the 2024-25 season, with manager Stuart Kettlewell resigning from his position before replacement Michael Wimmer also decided to leave the club at the end of the campaign in favour of returning to Germany.

The Steelmen hired Jens Berthel Askou to lead them into the new term, and the Danish boss has enjoyed a superb start to life at Fir Park.

Motherwell remained unbeaten in their first 12 matches across all competitions, including booking their place in the Scottish League Cup semi-final, as well as drawing five and winning one of their opening six Scottish Premiership games.

Askou did suffer disappointing back-to-back losses in their subsequent outings, losing 3-2 to Celtic and 2-1 to Falkirk, but their form has recovered in the league with three wins and one draw in their last four, although they were eliminated from the Scottish League Cup during that run.

Having climbed into sixth place in the Scottish Premiership, where they lead seventh-placed Dundee United by four points, Askou will be eager for his side to maintain their current momentum and further strengthen their position in the top half of the standings.

The Steelmen will face a challenging test on Tuesday night though, as third-placed Hibernian make the trip to Fir Park.

Hibs endured a disappointing start to the season as they were eliminated from the Europa League in the second qualifying round by Midtjylland, conceding a devastating 119th-minute winner to Junior Brumado.

While David Gray's side initially bounced back with one win and one draw in the league, a victory in the Scottish League Cup second round and by securing their progression to the Conference League qualifying playoff round, elimination against Legia Warsaw sparked a lacklustre run of form.

Hibernian lost 5-4 to Legia Warsaw on aggregate after a 2-1 defeat and 3-3 draw, and they followed that with four draws and one defeat in the league, as well as being eliminated from the quarterfinals of the Scottish League Cup by Rangers.

However, Gray's side have recovered in recent weeks, rapidly climbing the table into third place thanks to four wins, one draw and one loss from their last six league outings.

Hibs now head into this meeting with Motherwell aiming to continue their newly-improved from, and they will be confident given they have won each of the last two meetings with the Steelmen.

Motherwell Scottish Premiership form:

W D W W L L

Motherwell form (all competitions):

W D L W W L

Hibernian Scottish Premiership form:

W W D L W W

Hibernian form (all competitions):

W W D L W W

Team News

Motherwell are without the availability of Aston Oxborough, Eseosa Sule, Filip Stuparevic, Jordan McGhee, Sam Nicholson, Stephen O'Donnell and Zach Robinson for this match due to ongoing injury problems.

Tawanda Maswanhise is Motherwell's top scorer in the league with seven goals, and after twice in their 3-1 win over Kilmarnock last time out, the attacker should start alongside Apostolos Stamatelopoulos, Callum Slattery and Ibrahim Said.

As for Hibernian, Alasana Manneh, Josh Campbell, Miguel Chaiwa and Rudi Molotnikov are all unavailable for selection due to injury problems.

Jamie McGrath and Kieron Bowie each scored in their recent 2-0 win over Dundee, and the pair are likely to start alongside Martin Boyle in attack on Tuesday.

Motherwell possible starting lineup:

Ward; Koutroumbis, McGinn, Welsh, Longelo; Watt, Fadinger; Maswanhise, Slattery, Said; Stamatelopoulos

Hibernian possible starting lineup:

Sallinger; Kiranga, Hanley, Iredale; C Cadden, Mulligan, Barlaser, N Cadden; McGrath; Bowie, Boyle

We say: Motherwell 1-2 Hibernian

Both teams are enjoying promising runs of form heading into this clash, but with Hibernian's strong recent record in this fixture, we are backing the visitors to win here.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email