Preview:Hibernian vs Dundee - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's Scottish Premiership clash between Hibernian and Dundee, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Hibernian and Dundee, two teams at opposite ends of the standings, will meet on Saturday afternoon in the Scottish Premiership.

The hosts are third in the table with 18 points from 12 games, while the visitors are 11th in the standings with nine points from 12 fixtures.

Match preview

Hibernian are enjoying a superb start to the 2025-26 season, brilliantly building on the impressive 2024-25 campaign that saw Hibs place third in the standings.

After 12 matches played in this term's Scottish Premiership, Hibernian once again occupy third place, having taken 18 points from four wins, six draws and two defeats, although they are drawn level on points with fourth-placed Rangers, who have played one fewer game than Hibs.

Despite their promising standing in the league, Hibernian actually faced a difficult start to the campaign, including failing to qualify for either the Europa League or Conference League as they were eliminated from the qualifying rounds.

Outside of their difficulties on the continent, David Gray's side did remain unbeaten in their first six league games, with one win and five draws, and they have since won three, drawn one and lost two.

Coming into this one off the back of a 3-0 win against St Mirren, Hibernian will be aiming to build on that result when they take on the struggling Dundee.

The Dee narrowly ensured their survival in the top flight last term as they placed 10th in the standings and just four points above the drop zone, and they are back in the relegation battle once again this term.

Dundee currently place 11th in the Scottish Premiership table with just nine points from 12 games, having won two, drawn three and lost a significant seven times.

That marks an extremely difficult start to life at Dundee for Steven Pressley, who was appointed manager of the club during the summer.

The pressure quickly built on Pressley's position after Dundee lost their first two games of the campaign in the Scottish League Cup, ensuring their shock elimination from the tournament, and their lacklustre league form has led to increasing frustration from fans.

With the pressure continuing to rise on Pressley's role at Dundee, the manager will be eager for his side to start easing that pressure with a much-needed streak breaking win over Hibs, with the visitors having suffered three straight defeats.

Hibernian Scottish Premiership form:

W D L W W L

Hibernian form (all competitions):

W D L W W L

Dundee Scottish Premiership form:

L L L W L L

Dundee form (all competitions):

L L L W L L

Team News

Hibernian are dealing with several injury issues heading into this match, including Alasana Manneh, Dylan Levitt, Joe Newell and Rudi Molotnikov.

Following their dominant 3-0 win over St Mirren before the international break, Gray could opt to name a similar starting team in this one, including an attack of Martin Boyle and Kieron Bowie.

As for Dundee, Pressley is not anticipated to be contending with any injury problems for Saturday's game, meaning the manager will have a full squad to choose from.

Goals have been particularly hard to come by for Dundee this term, with the Dee scoring a miserable nine times in 12 league games, and changes could be made in attack as a result.

Emile Acquah may drop out of the starting team in favour of Simon Murray, while Yan Dhanda could also come into the starting side.

Hibernian possible starting lineup:

Sallinger; Kiranga, Hanley, Iredale; C Cadden, Mulligan, Barlaser, McGrath, N Cadden; Boyle, Bowie

Dundee possible starting lineup:

McCracken; Astley, Graham, Koumetio; Wright, Digby, Hamilton, Samuels; Congreve, Murray, Dhanda

We say: Hibernian 3-0 Dundee

Dundee are enduring a disastrous run of results heading into this one, and given Hibernian's clear superiority as they sit third in the standings, we are expecting a comfortable home win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email